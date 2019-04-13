Baisakhi 2019: WhatsApp messages and wishes to send to your loved ones this year

The festival of Baisakhi marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year. It is also celebrated as harvest festival across the state of Punjab and all of northern India. Baisakhi falls on 14 April this year.

This auspicious day is marked with hearty celebrations across Punjab. Farmers thank the God for bounty harvests and pray for prosperity. Nagar Kirtan led by five Khalsa dresses as Panj Pyaare passes across the streets in the early hours of the day. Sikhs visit Gurudwara and a number of fairs are organized across Punjab where festivities are observed through the folk dance Bhangra along with songs, rides and good food.

Here are some wishes you can send to your loved ones to wish them a Happy Baisakhi:

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 14:01 IST