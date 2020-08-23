e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Dolly Parton’s mural, celebrating her position on Black Lives Matter, attracts tourists in Nashville

Dolly Parton’s mural, celebrating her position on Black Lives Matter, attracts tourists in Nashville

Mural artist Kim Radford painted the mural of Dolly Parton outside The 5 Spot on Forrest Avenue in East Nashville, after her ‘sassy and a sensitive comment’ on Black Lives Matter

art-and-culture Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Dolly Parton mural in Nashville
Dolly Parton mural in Nashville(Twitter/TNPhotoShelleyM)
         

George Floyd’s murder in police custody earlier this year had shaken America into a Black Lives Matter movement that not only trickled to other parts of the world, in the heart of an ongoing pandemic, but has also stabbed the conscience of the white including country singer Dolly Parton. A Tennessee native, Patron recently made her stand clear on the movement and impressed by her “sassy and sensitive comment”, artist Kim Radford painted a mural of her outside The 5 Spot on Forrest Avenue in East Nashville.

The place has turned into a tourist spot with many flocking to check out the mural after Parton’s interview with Billboard magazine went viral. Making it clear that she supports Black Lives Matter movement, Parton addressed the protests against racism and police brutality which she did not attend but which did swept America, post Floyd’s systematic murder.

She was quoted saying, “Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little White a**es are the only ones that matter? No!” Mural artist, Radford had already decided to paint the mural of the country music icon on the side of The 5 Spot but when she read Parton’s views in the article, she added the quote to the top of the mural. 

Radford shared with AP, “I looked at her quote in particular and it was so sassy and a sensitive comment about something’s that got a lot of friction in the air right now. And she just treated it just like Dolly does: lovingly. And it was just perfect.”Featuring Parton’s signature blond hair surrounded by butterflies and wildflowers, the mural is only a week old but has already become a hot spot for tourists visiting Music City to get a selfie.  

“I wanted it to be a real display of an icon, fun, bright, artistic way. It’s a representation of an icon that Americans and really people across the globe are really proud to know and love her music,”Radford added.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
Centre raises concerns over slow pace of housing scheme for poor
Centre raises concerns over slow pace of housing scheme for poor
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Serum Institute denies reports Indians to get free shots of Covid-19 vaccine in 73 days
Serum Institute denies reports Indians to get free shots of Covid-19 vaccine in 73 days
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
JEE, NEET update: What students feel about exams not getting postponed
JEE, NEET update: What students feel about exams not getting postponed
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In