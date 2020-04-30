Google Doodle pays tribute to Clara Rockmore and the theremin, a musical instrument

art-and-culture

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 11:53 IST

Clara Rockmore used to play the theremin, an unusual instrument. The theremin is a gesture controlled instrument which has no strings or keys. Google’s Doodle today is a tribute to Ms Rockmore, who was the theremin’s most renowned performer and also helped in developing it. This doodle is the fourth in a series of Google’s interactive games, and the second consecutive musical one.

After going through a tutorial, you play the theremin on your computer, creating your own music and can share it too. One also has the option to add modifications.

This doodle first came out on March 9, 2016 on Clara Rockmore’s 105th birth anniversary. In the doodle, one can see Ms Rockmore playing the theremin infront of an audience. On Wednesday too, the doodle was a musical one, which paid tribute to Oskar Fischinger and his form of abstract art.

There shall be 6 more interactive doodles, Google had announced that they would be bringing back 10 games from their archives so that people are entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!” Google had said in a statement.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter