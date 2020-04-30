e-paper
Home / Art and Culture / Google Doodle pays tribute to Clara Rockmore and the theremin, a musical instrument

Google Doodle pays tribute to Clara Rockmore and the theremin, a musical instrument

Clara Rockmore used to play the theremin, an unusual instrument. The theremin is a gesture controlled instrument which has no strings or keys.

art-and-culture Updated: Apr 30, 2020 11:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
After going through a tutorial, you play the theremin on your computer, creating your own music and can share it too.(Google)
         

Clara Rockmore used to play the theremin, an unusual instrument. The theremin is a gesture controlled instrument which has no strings or keys. Google’s Doodle today is a tribute to Ms Rockmore, who was the theremin’s most renowned performer and also helped in developing it. This doodle is the fourth in a series of Google’s interactive games, and the second consecutive musical one.

After going through a tutorial, you play the theremin on your computer, creating your own music and can share it too. One also has the option to add modifications.

This doodle first came out on March 9, 2016 on Clara Rockmore’s 105th birth anniversary. In the doodle, one can see Ms Rockmore playing the theremin infront of an audience. On Wednesday too, the doodle was a musical one, which paid tribute to Oskar Fischinger and his form of abstract art.

There shall be 6 more interactive doodles, Google had announced that they would be bringing back 10 games from their archives so that people are entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!” Google had said in a statement.

Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Covid-19 updates: Kerala guv signs ordinance to cut salaries of govt employees
‘Powerhouse of talent’: PM Modi mourns death of Rishi Kapoor
Antiviral drug could hold promise in fight against Covid-19: Study
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
‘A misunderstanding’: Kamran Akmal on clash with Gambhir
School drop-out in Agartala invents ‘social distancing’ bike with electric heart
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
