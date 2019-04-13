Happy Ram Navami 2019: Wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook messages, GIFs, status for your loved ones

Ram Navami, celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama, falls on April 14 this year. According to legend, Lord Rama is considered the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees pray for peace, prosperity and success and seek divine blessings from Lord Rama. Ram Navami also marks the ninth day of Navratri when devotees celebrate Navami by providing food for the needy. Hindus also perform the rituals of Kanya Puja on this day, where 9 girls are invited at home and paid respect as Hindus believe that they are the manifestation of Devi. A prasad consisting of sooji halwa, kala chana and puri is also prepared and offered to the girls after the puja ritual.

Read on for wishes, SMSes, messages you can send your near and dear ones on this auspicious day of Ram Navami 2019.

* Here is hoping that Lord Rama bestows happiness and prosperity in your life

And brightens it with his divine blessings.

Happy Ram Navami!

Happy Ram Navami 2019

* Ram ka naam lete chalo...

Shri Ram

Jai Ram

Jai Jai Ram

Happy Ram Navami!

Happy Ram Navami 2019

* May Lord Ram shower his divine blessings on you and your family

I wish you prosperity, joy and harmony on

Ram Navami

Happy Ram Navami!

Happy Ram Navami 2019

* Ram Navami wishes and blessings to you and your family.

May God bless you all

with all the good in the world and the best of health.

Happy Ram Navami!

Happy Ram Navami 2019

* May your life light up bright with the divine blessing of Lord Rama.

Happy Ram Navami!

Happy Ram Navami 2019

* May Lord Rama bless you with

success, peace, happiness and good vibes

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami and all the days to follow

Happy Ram Navami!

Happy Ram Navami 2019

* Ayodhya jinka dham hai

Ram jinka naam hai

Aise maryada Purushottam Rama ki

Charnon mein hamara pranam hai.

Aapko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnaye!

Happy Ram Navami 2019

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 15:58 IST