Happy Ram Navami 2019: Wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook messages, GIFs, status for your loved ones
Ram Navami, celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama, falls on April 14 this year. Send these wishes, quotes and greetings via WhatsApp, SMS or Facebook messenger to your loved ones on this auspicious day.art and culture Updated: Apr 13, 2019 16:10 IST
Ram Navami, celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama, falls on April 14 this year. According to legend, Lord Rama is considered the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees pray for peace, prosperity and success and seek divine blessings from Lord Rama. Ram Navami also marks the ninth day of Navratri when devotees celebrate Navami by providing food for the needy. Hindus also perform the rituals of Kanya Puja on this day, where 9 girls are invited at home and paid respect as Hindus believe that they are the manifestation of Devi. A prasad consisting of sooji halwa, kala chana and puri is also prepared and offered to the girls after the puja ritual.
Read on for wishes, SMSes, messages you can send your near and dear ones on this auspicious day of Ram Navami 2019.
* Here is hoping that Lord Rama bestows happiness and prosperity in your life
And brightens it with his divine blessings.
Happy Ram Navami!
* Ram ka naam lete chalo...
Shri Ram
Jai Ram
Jai Jai Ram
Happy Ram Navami!
* May Lord Ram shower his divine blessings on you and your family
I wish you prosperity, joy and harmony on
Ram Navami
Happy Ram Navami!
* Ram Navami wishes and blessings to you and your family.
May God bless you all
with all the good in the world and the best of health.
Happy Ram Navami!
* May your life light up bright with the divine blessing of Lord Rama.
Happy Ram Navami!
* May Lord Rama bless you with
success, peace, happiness and good vibes
On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami and all the days to follow
Happy Ram Navami!
* Ayodhya jinka dham hai
Ram jinka naam hai
Aise maryada Purushottam Rama ki
Charnon mein hamara pranam hai.
Aapko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnaye!
