I approach my canvas with no preconceived ideas, says artist Aditya Singh

Although Aditya Singh’s passion towards his work seems apparent from the way he likes to talk about it, it took him some time to figure out that he wanted to do painting and sketching.

Sanskrita Bharadwaj
Sanskrita Bharadwaj
Mumbai
Aditya Singh’s exhibition was inaugurated by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Kiara Advani.
Aditya Singh's exhibition was inaugurated by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Kiara Advani.
         

Normally, it takes years for an artist to get a chance to exhibit their work at the city’s famous Jehangir Art Gallery. But for 25-year-old painter Aditya Singh, it is all happening too soon. Aditya, will be showcasing his artwork under a solo event titled UnEven, which will open on October 16. “I met the secretary of Jehangir Art Gallery, Karthiayani Menon, and requested her to take a look at my catalogue. I told her that if she thought my work is worthy of being exhibited, then she could give me a spot against a cancellation,” he says.

Many a times it’s quite difficult for young and new talents to get a spot at a reputed gallery, even if there is a cancellation, because there are too many candidates applying for that one particular spot. “But I got a call within two months. I don’t think I lucked out, I would like to believe that there is truthfulness in my work,” Aditya adds.

Although, Aditya’s passion towards his work seems apparent from the way he likes to talk about it, it took him some time to figure out that he wanted to do painting and sketching. “When I was almost 18, this friend of mine saw me scribbling, and he told me I made ‘good lines’. I wasn’t quite sure what he meant by that, but he encouraged me to paint.Then, I went to an art store, got myself paper, paint brush, etc. That’s how it all began. I started with portraits because that intrigued me a lot,” he says.

In the last seven years, Aditya says, he’s drawn and scribbled every day of his life. When asked, what do his paintings depict, he says, “I approach my canvas with no preconceived thoughts or ideas. I usually paint moments that are true to me, where I can see a bit of myself in my works. This exhibition is about that.”

Aditya, who was not really inclined towards art during his school days, says, drawing classes in school, meant “being inside the line”, adding that he “didn’t enjoy that process”. However, upon his actor-father Kanwaljit Singh’s insistence, and to “make him happy”, he completed his degree in fine arts from Rachana Sansad.

When asked who he is inspired by, he says by “artists who are passionate and dedicated towards their work and craft inspire me”. The exhibition was inaugurated by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Kiara Advani this Tuesday and is open to the public from October 16 at Jehangir Art Gallery from 10 am to 7pm.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 17:03 IST

