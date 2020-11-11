e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Rare books worth $ 3.3 million returned to owners after “Mission: Impossible” burglary in Lonon

Rare books worth $ 3.3 million returned to owners after “Mission: Impossible” burglary in Lonon

A trove of 240 rare books worth over $3.3 million have been returned to their owners after they were stolen in London by a gang of Romanian men who abseiled down from a warehouse ceiling to avoid setting off alarms.

art-and-culture Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 04:42 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
London
Representational Image
Representational Image(Unsplash)
         

A trove of 240 rare books worth over $3.3 million have been returned to their owners after they were stolen in London by a gang of Romanian men who abseiled down from a warehouse ceiling to avoid setting off alarms. The men, who were jailed in Britain last month, were dubbed the “Mission: Impossible” gang by UK media because of their acrobatic technique, reminiscent of a famous scene in the 1996 movie in which Tom Cruise is lowered into a vault on a rope.

The antique books, considered to be of international cultural significance, include works by English scientist Isaac Newton and Spanish artist Francisco Goya and relating to Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei, the Metropolitan Police said.

The burglary took place in January 2017 at a warehouse in Feltham, west London, where the books, which belonged to specialist dealers and had been shipped from Italy and Germany, were being stored on their way to a U.S. book fair.

After cutting holes in the perimeter fence to gain access to the warehouse, the burglars cut holes into skylights in the roof and lowered themselves down onto shelves, thus avoiding activating sensor-based alarms located by the doors.

The burglary was one of 12 carried out by the gang, linked to the Clamparu organised crime group based in the Iasi region in eastern Romania, at various locations around Britain over a two-and-a-half year period.

In meticulously planned operations, gang members would fly into the country to commit burglaries then fly out shortly afterwards. Twelve of them were jailed for terms ranging from three years and eight months to five years and eight months.

London’s Metropolitan Police worked on the case for over three years with counterparts in Romania and Italy.

After the books were discovered hidden underground at a house in Romania, they were transported to the country’s National Library in Bucharest, where four of the five owners travelled last month to recover them.

“It was lovely to see the joy of each victim being reunited with these irreplaceable books,” said Detective Inspector Andy Durham, adding that one of the book dealers, Alessandro Bado, had reacted by declaring with great gusto: “Tonight we drink like lions.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Bihar Results Live: NDA marks comeback with 125 seats, Grand Alliance fails
Bihar Results Live: NDA marks comeback with 125 seats, Grand Alliance fails
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to read the Bihar results
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to read the Bihar results
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi gets largest party, but not crown
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi gets largest party, but not crown
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Nitish Kumar may be CM again, but no longer big brother
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Nitish Kumar may be CM again, but no longer big brother
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on Bihar polls
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on Bihar polls
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In