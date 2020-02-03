‘Burari reminds me of Bihar in 2005’: Nitish Kumar takes a dig at Arvind Kejriwal

assembly-elections

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, saying his party’s government has not done any real development in the national capital.

“The people gave us the mandate to work for them in Bihar in 2005. You know how the condition of Bihar was then - there were no roads, no electrcity, infrastructure was in a shambles. I see similar things here in Burari. I heard some people were talking about it. Where is the road? He (Arvind Kejriwal) got the chance to work for you for five years. And what has he done?” Kumar said at an election rally in northeast Delhi’s Burari.

“The quality of water is also not good, and supply too is erratic. So what is he working on?” he added.

Kumar, whose part is a part of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was addressing the rally along with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Burari has a large population of Purvanchalis, who are people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and they play an important role in any election in Delhi.

The BJP is contesting the assembly polls in Delhi in alliance with the JD(U) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Questioning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim of improving the education system in Delhi, Kumar asked how many schools did he build in the national capital in the last five years.

Bihar being a poor state has done a phenomenal job in areas of education, electricity and health, and strengthening road and transport infrastructure, he added.

“Some people are more interested in publicity and advertisements. Some people have the habit of praising oneself. We don’t do that... those who got the mandate to govern Delhi did nothing” Kumar said.

In 2015, when Kumar was not a part of the NDA, he had backed Kejriwal in the assembly polls. However, he returned to the NDA fold in 2017.

BJP president J P Nadda and LJP leader Chirag Paswan were also present at the public meeting.