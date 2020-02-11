e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / After rollercoaster counting rounds, Atishi of AAP wins from Kalkaji against BJP’s Dharambir Singh

After rollercoaster counting rounds, Atishi of AAP wins from Kalkaji against BJP’s Dharambir Singh

Atishi has defeated rival Dharambir Singh, who is head of the Delhi BJP’s booth-level management by a margin of 11,333 votes.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 15:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Atishi has secured a victory from Kalkaji seat in a prestigious battle with rival BJP.
Atishi has secured a victory from Kalkaji seat in a prestigious battle with rival BJP. (Photo: AtishiAAP/ Twitter)
         

Atishi, the AAP’s candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat, on Tuesday beat her Bharatiya Janata Party rival Dharambir Singh by 11,333 votes in a battle of prestige for her party.

It was also being seen as a personal battle for the 38-year-old Atishi, known as an education reformist but not much political experience, as she looked at kick-starting her political career.

She had also unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi last year, securing the third place.

“It was clear that the people of Delhi had made up their mind about Arvind Kejriwal. They voted for him on the basis of what he did for Delhi,” AAP’s Atishi said.

“We have got an opportunity to work for the people of Delhi,” she said while speaking to reporters.

Moments after, Atishi also tweeted her gratitude to the citizens of the Capital city.

“Thank you to all the people of Delhi for putting their faith in Aam Aadmi Party and voting for politics of development,” she tweeted.

Atishi also put forward her agenda for the next five years.

“In the last 5 years we have endeavoured to make Delhi’s Govt. Schools the best in the country and now we’ll make Kalkaji the best constituency in Delhi!” she said.

The veteran she defeated is Singh, who is head of the Delhi BJP’s booth-level management wing and was a councillor from Sriniwaspuri ward (2007-2012).

He had worked at the ward and district levels for years and unsuccessfully the contested assembly election from the constituency in 2013 on an AAP ticket. He had left the BJP after being denied a ticket in the assembly elections that year.

It was for the first time in more than two decades the BJP fielded its own candidate from Kalkaji. It had always given this seat to its old and trusted ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — at least 50-55% voters belong to the Sikh-Punjabi community.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
LIVE: AAP’s Manish Sisodia wins Delhi’s Patparganj in a cliffhanger
LIVE: AAP’s Manish Sisodia wins Delhi’s Patparganj in a cliffhanger
Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU
Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU
Atishi of AAP wins from Kalkaji against BJP’s Dharambir Singh
Atishi of AAP wins from Kalkaji against BJP’s Dharambir Singh
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
‘Decimated again’: Congress’ Sharmishtha Mukherjee critiques Delhi rout
‘Decimated again’: Congress’ Sharmishtha Mukherjee critiques Delhi rout
Volkswagen T-Roc aims to take Creta, Seltos, Hector head on
Volkswagen T-Roc aims to take Creta, Seltos, Hector head on
Man falls into frozen Mississippi river, blames Google Maps
Man falls into frozen Mississippi river, blames Google Maps
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news