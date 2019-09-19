Haryana Assembly Polls: Jagbir Singh Malik, Gohana MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:57 IST

Jagbir Malik, a party hopper, won his first assembly election from Gohana in 1996 as nominee of Haryana Vikas party. He later joined Congress. Since 2008, he has won three consecutive assembly elections.

Educational qualification: LLB

Assets Rs 4.35 crore

Moveable: Rs 42.85 lakh

Immoveable: Rs 3.92 crore

Constituency primer

Surrounded by Baroda, Julana, Ganaur, Safidon and Sonepat, Goahan is a Jat dominated constituency. The main competition remains here between Maliks and non-Maliks. With canals running dry in the area, residents face the problem of getting potable water and water for irrigation. A female candidate has never won from here.

Electoral history

2014: Jagbir Malik of Congress defeated KC Banger of INLD by 3,228 votes.

2009: Malik defeated INLD’s Atul Malik by 13,016 votes.

2008 by-poll: Malik defeated KC Banger of INLD by 22,162 votes.

How he performed

The residents of Gohana constituency appreciate Jagbir Malik and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for opening first women’s government medical college at Khanpur Kalan village in Gohana. But people are disenchanted with his current tenure as he failed to introduce even minor developmental activities. The long-pending demand of farmers for irrigation and potable water remain unfulfilled.

MLA Quote

The medical college and hospital at Khanpur Kalan does not have specialists. I often raised the issue in the assembly but to no avail. This is a testament of the functioning style of the ruling BJP government, which wilfully ignored my segment.

By the way

Playing cards and gossiping are his favourite tools to connect with rural people

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 22:57 IST