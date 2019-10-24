Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 Results:Shiv Sena talks of 50-50 formula as alliance inches closer to majority

assembly-elections

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is all set to return to power in Maharashtra, according to the trends of the results of the Assembly election held in the state, but are unlikely to surpass their 2014 joint tally achieved when both contested separately.

According to the trends recorded at 12:30 pm, the BJP was hovering close to the 100-seat mark as opposed to 122 seats it held in the last assembly and the Sena was close to the 70-seat mark, marginally better than the 63 it won in 2014.

Shiv Sena’s spokesperson and the editor of party mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut said the numbers were “not that bad” in what appeared to be a reference to the exit poll predictions that largely expected the ruling combine to sweep the elections by winning close to 200 seats in the 289-member assembly.

“These things happen sometimes,” Raut added.

Raut also said that the party’s alliance with the BJP will continue and that the two sides had “agreed on a 50-50 formula”—a reference to the ratio in which it expects ministerial posts to be divided between the allies—should they form the government.

“I am going to meet Uddhav Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula,” Raut said to reporters as counting trends started throwing a numerical projection of how the new Maharashtra assembly may look.

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP’s comments on Thursday follow his statement yesterday that Sena will share power with the BJP in Maharashtra, even if the national party crossed the simple majority mark on its own.

The Sena has contested 124 seats while the BJP fought on 164 seats. The Sena also put up candidates against the BJP on two seats – Kankavli and Maan – despite the alliance.

Raut had made it clear that the BJP national president Amit Shah and the Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had decided to share power and responsibilities in equal measure.

