Monday, Oct 21, 2019

RSS has been targeted since last 90 years: Mohan Bhagwat

After Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote in Nagpur for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, some reporters asked him about the Congress targeting the RSS over the issue of demand for Bharat Ratna award for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

Press Trust of India
Nagpur
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Sunny Shende/ HT Photo)
         

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said the Sangh has been targeted since last 90 years, but there is no need to worry as the society is one and will always remain so.

Bhagwat also said he is “not a political person”.

After he cast his vote in Nagpur for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, some reporters asked him about the Congress targeting the RSS over the issue of demand for Bharat Ratna award for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

Replying to it, Bhagwat said, “We have been targeted since last 90 years. Hence, there is no need to worry as the society is one and will always be one. It is politics, all this is part of it. But the society is one and will always be one.” When asked what will be the outcome of the ongoing state polls, the RSS chief said, “I cannot presume as I am not a political person. The results will be out in three days and everyone will get to know.” Bhagwat also urged people to come out and vote, saying it is the responsibility of citizens to elect their public representatives.

“We emphasise on 100 per cent voting. Vote on issues, and not looking at the person or the environment,” he said.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 09:57 IST

