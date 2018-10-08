Student wings of political parties gearing up to woo young voters in Rajasthan

Ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan, student wings of the political parties are gearing up to play their part in mobilising students of the state. From campaigns to advise against using NOTA (None of the above) option and distributing performas listing unfulfilled promises to the students in various colleges, student wings aim to leave no stone unturned to woo the young voters.

Voting for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will take place on December 7.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is to start an awareness campaign to encourage students to refrain from casting their vote on NOTA. The organisation, which is the student wing of the BJP, aims to persuade students to cast their vote in favour of a candidate rather than using NOTA as an option. Arjun Tiwari, Prant Sangathan Mantri (secretary of the region) said that voting is a fundamental right which goes in vain if one casts opts for NOTA.

“We would urge students to vote for the right candidate who talks within the national interest. We want the students to know that choosing a right representative is important,” said Tiwari.

The members of ABVP will be going round to colleges and universities within the state. “There are several eligible young people who still do not have voter ID card. ABVP is helping them get the voter ID cards issued as soon as possible so that they can make use of their voting right,” Tiwari added.

The student wing of the Congress party, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has been tasked with the responsibility to expose the unfulfilled promises that the BJP government stated in its memorandum for the youth.

Abhimanyu Poonia, state president of NSUI, said that the party members under a planned campaign will be taking rounds of all the state universities and colleges distributing performas listing the drawbacks of the present government.

“Performas have been prepared with proper protocols as instructed by Sachin Pilot. We have been instructed to hold class to class campaign highlighting the unfulfilled promises of the present government throught the performas. The BJP government made several promises such as providing 15 lakh jobs for the youth, starting new universities, providing unemployment allowance to the youth,”said Poonia.

Poonia said that block level teams have been constituted which will be headed by the district in-charges as specified by the leadership. “A number of students prefer voting for NOTA. While campaigning, we would tell the students about the benefits of voting for the congress,” Poonia added.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 14:54 IST