3 Tarot cards for Thanksgiving Day 2024

Mercury retrograde started on November 25, so you might notice some hiccups with timing, travel, or communication. Be mindful of how you say things, and plan for delays to avoid extra stress. Read about Tarot reading on Thanksgiving Day 2024.

The moon will stay in intense Scorpio today, which could make emotions feel sharper and tempers more reactive—especially later in the morning when the moon clashes with fiery Mars. On the bright side, the rest of the day looks calmer astrologically. Focus on being kind to others and set boundaries to keep your peace intact. Here's an astrological insight to guide you through Thanksgiving Day. According to astrologer Nina Kahn, here is a tarot prediction for today.

Three of Cups

The Three of Cups is a vibrant card that represents celebration, friendship, and joy. It shows three people joyfully dancing together in a bountiful setting, toasting to their shared happiness. This card reminds us of the fun and lighthearted moments we can experience today, filled with warmth and connection. There's no need to worry about awkward moments or feeling isolated. Social interactions will feel natural and uplifting, and you’ll likely feel in sync with those around you. You're able to see the best in others, and they will do the same for you.

Even if you don’t anticipate much, stay open to the magic and happiness that can come your way today. It’s a day for embracing positive energy and shared moments of joy.

The Moon

The Moon card in the tarot reminds us that not everything is as it seems. Like moonlight casting shadows, it’s easy to misinterpret what’s in front of you or sense something hidden beneath the surface. This card suggests that clarity might be elusive right now, and instead of relying solely on logic, you’re encouraged to lean into your intuition.

This resonates astrological, too, as Mercury—the planet of facts and clarity—is currently retrograde, which can make everything feel confusing. Whether it’s a big decision or a fleeting worry, trust your instincts over your rational mind today. The Moon urges you to honour those gut feelings. Your intuition may have the insight your head can’t see clearly yet, so let it guide you through the unknown.

Page Of Pentacles

Gratitude is a powerful manifestation tool, and the Page of Pentacles perfectly embodies this energy. By appreciating the abundance already in your life, you can attract even more blessings. This card highlights optimism, ambition, and the belief in your ability to create wealth and enjoy life’s pleasures. When you focus on what you’re thankful for, you open the door to even more opportunities and material rewards.

The Page of Pentacles can also signal the start of a promising new idea or project. You might feel inspired to explore a side hustle, or you could meet someone today—a mentor or potential business partner—who helps you grow financially. This card encourages you to stay grounded while dreaming big, reminding you that balance and effort are key to turning ideas into success.