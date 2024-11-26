Tarot predictions during the last Mercury retrograde of 2024 for each zodiac sign

Mercury Retrograde in Scorpio is from November 25 to December 15, 2024. According to planetary alignment, this is the last Mercury retrograde of this year. The planet Mercury is known to govern communication, thinking, travel, and contracts. It's important to stay calm and grounded during this retrograde. Avoid rushing into major decisions, as this period calls for careful reflection and thoughtful consideration. This article will help unveil the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign during the last mercury retrograde in 2024. Tarot reading for Mercury retrograde november 2024(Pixabay)

Also Read Horoscope for November 26, 2024: Two zodiac signs may find luck during the last mercury retrograde of 2024

Tarot horoscope during Mercury Retrograde November 2024

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Things feel all over the place right now, and misunderstandings seem to pop up out of nowhere. While communication is important to resolve issues, Mercury retrograde can twist even your best intentions. If it’s something urgent, tread carefully and choose your words wisely. If things still feel unresolved, wait until Mercury retrograde ends to revisit the conversation.

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

The Ten of Pentacles is like a dream come true—it’s all about abundance, health, and family harmony. Everything feels like it’s falling into place, so avoid making big financial moves or getting into unnecessary arguments. Take a moment to appreciate how much is already working in your favour.

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Stress and overthinking might be keeping you up at night. The Nine of Swords asks you to stop imagining worst-case scenarios. Mercury retrograde isn’t the time to dwell on problems. Instead, take care of yourself with meditation, exercise, or creative outlets. Once the chaos settles, you’ll be ready to face the challenges with a clear mind.

Tarot card: Page of Cups Reversed

The reversed Page of Cups reminds you to watch how your emotions affect those around you. Mercury retrograde can make communication tricky, so be mindful of how your words might come across. Take a moment to explore what’s behind your feelings, and use this awareness to strengthen your relationships.

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

This isn’t the time to take financial risks or sign big agreements. The Five of Pentacles signals challenges with money or feeling unsettled. Use this Mercury retrograde to regroup and avoid major decisions. Once it’s over, you’ll have a clearer path forward.

Tarot card: Judgment Reversed

Feeling stuck or weighed down by self-doubt? The reversed Judgment card suggests that it’s time for some honest self-reflection. Let go of old patterns and take small, intentional steps toward where you truly want to be. Growth starts with understanding yourself better.

Tarot card: The Emperor

The Emperor encourages you to approach life with structure and focus. Mercury retrograde might tug at your heartstrings, but staying grounded in logic will help you navigate through. Discipline and self-trust are your best tools to turn ideas into reality during this time.

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Not everything is as it seems. The Seven of Swords warns of deception or half-truths around you. Be cautious when making agreements or taking people at their word. Mercury retrograde is the perfect time to dig deeper and double-check the facts.

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles Reversed

The reversed Two of Pentacles suggests it’s time to reassess your priorities. Whether it’s your finances or relationships, something may be out of balance. Use this Mercury retrograde to pause, reflect, and create more harmony in your life.

Tarot card: Eight of Swords Reversed

The reversed Eight of Swords is a sign to let go of the mental and emotional baggage you’ve been carrying. Mercury retrograde invites you to break free from old patterns or limiting beliefs. This is your moment to release what’s holding you back and step into your power.

Tarot card: King of Wands

The King of Wands is all about ambition and leadership. You’re full of inspiration and ready to tackle your next big goal, but Mercury retrograde asks you to pause and plan first. Use this time to fine-tune your ideas so you can hit the ground running when the retrograde ends.

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

The King of Pentacles brings a steady and successful energy into your life. Mercury retrograde encourages you to focus on patience and careful planning, especially in career matters. Lead with kindness and consistency, and you’ll create lasting success without over-controlling the situation.