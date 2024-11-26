Horoscope for November 26, 2024: Two zodiac signs may find luck during the last mercury retrograde of 2024

On November 26, 2024, two zodiac signs will likely receive luck and see new blessings that bring deeper meaning to these zodiac's lives. The energy today is all about positive change, with plenty of chances for growth, connection, and a fresh start! With the Sun shining in adventurous Sagittarius and the Moon glowing in peaceful Libra, it's the perfect time to let go of anything that's holding us back, especially in love and self-discovery. Two zodiac signs may find luck during the last mercury retrograde of 2024

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Today, you’re the emotional anchor of the zodiac—strong, comforting, and full of wisdom. With the Moon in harmony with Saturn, people are drawn to your calm and caring vibe. While you’re thriving in your cosy comforts, a little nudge to step out of your routine could lead to unexpected joy, maybe even something heart-fluttering.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Today, get ready for your next big adventure. It is all about healing. With the Moon in Cancer, your focus shifts inward, and it’s time to explore your emotions like the brave trailblazer you are. Think of it as collecting wisdom and growth instead of travel stamps. Dive deep, let go of old baggage, and embrace radical self-acceptance—messy, bold, and unapologetically you.

With Mercury in your sign, your words are sharp, quick, and full of that Sag flair. Whether it’s sharing your story or bouncing between new ideas, you’re magnetic and inspiring. Big-picture thinking is your strength now, so don’t sweat the small stuff. Use your charm and honesty to turn conversations into connections and set the stage for your next grand adventure!