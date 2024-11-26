2024's last mercury retrograde is here to shake things up, literally: Mutable signs, gird your loins!

Remember Miranda Priestly's iconic entry in The Devil Wears Prada (2006)? There couldn't be a better parallel to draw than the coordinated chaos of the Runway HQ, set into motion by Nigel's corporate war cry — "gird your loins!", to explain what 2024's mercury retrograde is here to set into motion. 2024's last Mercury Retrograde has commenced: Gird your loins! Mutable Signs to be specific(Photo: Deluxe Astrology)

On an average, a year goes through 3 to 4 cycles of mercury retrograde. So you would expect the body, mind and soul to get used Not so fast. The sign(s) that the planet of Mercury — which represents the themes of communication, thinking and adaptability as its core themes — is scheduled to retrograde in, have a multiplicity of factors impacting them, ensuring that the final takeaway of each such cycle varies greatly. 2024's last mercury retrograde then, is taking place in the sign of Sagittarius, and has already kickstarted on November 25. Projected to go on till December 15 before the world starts winding down for peak holiday season, Sagittarius' mutable sign partners, namely, Gemini, Virgo and Pisces, are on the list of most direct impact.

As a rule of thumb, mercury retrogrades are a time for intense introspection, followed by intention setting and first steps of action, to effect the change you want to see. Lest you get confused, this is not a template for social change. Mercury retrogrades are actually all about the personal journey and 2024's last dance in this sector, puts the mutable signs in the spotlight. Just remember, for any and all astrological transits, taking a look at your big 3 placements — Sun, Moon and Rising — will help you best gauge what lies ahead. Astrologist Aliza Kelly, in a conversation with E!, lays it out straight.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians aren't exactly known for their patience. If anything, they're (very chaotic) go-getters when they set their sights on something. Part and parcel of being a fire sign. This mercury retrograde however, they are being asked to consciously cultivate patience. It may feel antsy and even unnatural, and may take a bit to seep into your system. But, it will help you better navigate the trifecta of love, career and finances.

Gemini

Gemini's are being asked to think long and hard before they speak. 'Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me' is best when kept to the world of grammar. Words carry immense power, and they can in fact, hurt. And with the potential for miscommunication being high for Geminis, this would be a great time to reel in their infamous blow hot-blow cold nature.

Virgo

Virgos don't do well when it comes to chaos. But here's the thing. No matter how much you plan and pre-empt, something or the other will go wrong at some point. And that is not the end of the world. Miscommunication, irrespective of if you feel the fault is yours or not, may become your driving force to be less anal in how you deal with conflict, both externally as well as internally. Once you have this down pat, you military-grade organisational skills will have you skip-hop-jumping through the holidays.

Pisces

This mercury retrograde will lead Pisces to take a good look at their love lives, from the perspective of getting clarity. Delulu being the 'only' solulu, may work sometimes, or if you're really committed, even most of the time. But keeping your feet on the ground is also as important as floating through the clouds. You need to want answers in the first place in order to find them.

Happy retrograding!