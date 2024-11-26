Menu Explore
Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for November 26, 2024

BySoumi Pyne
Nov 26, 2024 04:10 PM IST

Let us delve into your daily tarot predictions for November 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, Reversed

Take your time to understand things clearly. Some situations might feel confusing right now, and that’s okay. Avoid making quick decisions—wait until the truth unfolds. If clarity doesn’t come naturally, don’t hesitate to dig deeper to find the facts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

This tarot card advises you to keep going with your achieving goals. Even when the path feels steep, remember that you're near the finish line. Stay focused, and don’t give up until you’ve reached that well-deserved success.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, Reversed

Challenge your beliefs about yourself or others. If something feels limiting, question it. True beliefs can handle a little scrutiny, and this reflection will help you feel confident in your path forward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, Reversed

Betrayal is tough to deal with, but don’t let disappointment close your heart. Focus on who you want to be and why staying hopeful matters. Choosing positivity over bitterness is a powerful act.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Sometimes, people struggle to face the truth, which may lead to dishonesty. If someone around you isn’t being upfront, remember it’s likely more about their fear than about you. Approach the situation with kindness and patience.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You're almost done with a big project or goal—hang in there! Once you finish, take a moment to celebrate your hard work before jumping into something new. You’ve earned it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, Reversed

Love can be exciting, but don’t rush into something without being sure it’s right for you. Slow down, especially during times like Mercury retrograde. Take time to get to know someone properly before diving in.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your intuition is your superpower. When your gut tells you to pause or go for it, trust those feelings—they rarely steer you wrong. Reflect on moments when listening to your inner voice brought clarity, and let that guide you now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Hard times may feel overwhelming, but remember they often lead to transformation. When things fall apart, it’s usually to make space for something better. Trust that brighter days are coming.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, Reversed

Needing alone time is okay! If you have tasks to focus on or need to recharge, let others know. Communication can help everyone stay on the same page while giving you space to be productive.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, Reversed

Relationships have ups and downs, and a tough day doesn’t mean the end. Challenges can be opportunities to grow closer and understand each other better. Use this time to build intimacy and strengthen your bond.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Nine of Pentacles, Reversed

Change can feel scary, but it’s also a chance to grow. If you’re feeling out of your depth, take it as an opportunity to learn. The process will make you stronger and more capable, so embrace the journey!

