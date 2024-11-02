Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Monthly Tarotscopes: Here are your Tarot Predictions for November 2024

BySoumi Pyne
Nov 02, 2024 02:46 PM IST

November 2024 Tarot Card Predictions: Let's delve into tarot horoscope for all the zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Tarot Card: Strength

November is all about your inner power. But this month, it’s asking you to be a source of strength for others who may need support. Whether it’s caring for someone unwell or helping through charity, find harmony between your personal values and what can uplift others. Crystals like aquamarine, blue jasper, and jade can help you in this journey.

Monthly Tarot Card Predictions for November 2024.(Unsplash)
Monthly Tarot Card Predictions for November 2024.(Unsplash)

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

The Five of Pentacles shows up to remind you to be careful with spending this month, especially to avoid overspending just to keep up with others. Choose friends and social influences wisely, as they could affect your finances. Luckily, your health, particularly around your joints and bones, will be strong. Clear quartz and jade will bring added stability.

Gemini (May 21- June 21)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune card this November represents change, much like a harvest that varies in yield. Focus on what you can control and embrace the positives. Meeting people in person rather than online will bring better results. Citrine and faceted quartz will help with this energy.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

The Ace of Cups encourages you to step out of your comfort zone for new blessings. This month could bring new love or deep connections. Activities that open your heart chakra, like wearing green or moon-gazing, will be meaningful. Clear quartz and lab-created diamonds will help you connect to these energies.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

The Eight of Wands is urging you to take action this month. Dive into your goals or relationship commitments with full enthusiasm. Don’t be afraid to update your look to boost confidence, either. If you feel drawn, work with faceted quartz or pyrite to attract more confidence and good fortune.

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Tarot Card: The Sun

November brings The Sun, which means positive energy and luck. This is a great month to set goals and manifest. The Full Moon on November 15 will be especially powerful for you. If you enjoy working with gadgets or tinkering, now’s the time. Clear quartz and citrine will amplify this energy.

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

The Five of Pentacles warns you to avoid unnecessary expenses, especially under peer pressure. If you’re unsure about spending, take a deep breath and listen to your gut before making decisions. Journaling can also help bring clarity, and clear quartz is recommended for focus.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

The Ace of Wands in November, you’ll find success by putting your mind to your goals. You may also have heightened intuition, especially through your sense of smell. Citrine and honey calcite will support this positive energy and bring focus.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

The Ten of Wands suggests you focus only on what’s essential this month. Don’t overburden yourself with things that can wait. Lean on friends or colleagues for support, and consider studying something historical to unwind. Clear quartz and lab-created diamonds can also be beneficial.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

The Two of Wands encourages you to organize your plans without taking on too much. Embrace teamwork over solo work. This is a great month to add some meaningful family pieces to your home, like heirloom dishes. Citrine and honey calcite will support your goals.

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

The Three of Pentacles is all about teamwork this November. Collaborate with people who share your goals, as you’ll accomplish more together. Community work, like volunteering, is encouraged. Calligraphy or painting may bring peace, while labradorite or black obsidian will keep you grounded.

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

The Ace of Cups, November will bring a mix of busy and relaxed moments. Be mindful of balancing your relationships, so you don’t overlook one in favor of another. Keep your connections strong across the board.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //