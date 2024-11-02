Monthly Tarotscopes: Here are your Tarot Predictions for November 2024
Aries (March 21-April 20)
Tarot Card: Strength
November is all about your inner power. But this month, it’s asking you to be a source of strength for others who may need support. Whether it’s caring for someone unwell or helping through charity, find harmony between your personal values and what can uplift others. Crystals like aquamarine, blue jasper, and jade can help you in this journey.
Taurus (April 21-May 20)
Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles
The Five of Pentacles shows up to remind you to be careful with spending this month, especially to avoid overspending just to keep up with others. Choose friends and social influences wisely, as they could affect your finances. Luckily, your health, particularly around your joints and bones, will be strong. Clear quartz and jade will bring added stability.
Gemini (May 21- June 21)
Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune
The Wheel of Fortune card this November represents change, much like a harvest that varies in yield. Focus on what you can control and embrace the positives. Meeting people in person rather than online will bring better results. Citrine and faceted quartz will help with this energy.
Cancer (June 22-July 22)
Tarot Card: Ace of Cups
The Ace of Cups encourages you to step out of your comfort zone for new blessings. This month could bring new love or deep connections. Activities that open your heart chakra, like wearing green or moon-gazing, will be meaningful. Clear quartz and lab-created diamonds will help you connect to these energies.
Leo (July 23-August 23)
Tarot Card: Eight of Wands
The Eight of Wands is urging you to take action this month. Dive into your goals or relationship commitments with full enthusiasm. Don’t be afraid to update your look to boost confidence, either. If you feel drawn, work with faceted quartz or pyrite to attract more confidence and good fortune.
Virgo (August 24-September 23)
Tarot Card: The Sun
November brings The Sun, which means positive energy and luck. This is a great month to set goals and manifest. The Full Moon on November 15 will be especially powerful for you. If you enjoy working with gadgets or tinkering, now’s the time. Clear quartz and citrine will amplify this energy.
Libra (September 24-October 23)
Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles
The Five of Pentacles warns you to avoid unnecessary expenses, especially under peer pressure. If you’re unsure about spending, take a deep breath and listen to your gut before making decisions. Journaling can also help bring clarity, and clear quartz is recommended for focus.
Scorpio (October 24-November 22)
Tarot Card: Ace of Wands
The Ace of Wands in November, you’ll find success by putting your mind to your goals. You may also have heightened intuition, especially through your sense of smell. Citrine and honey calcite will support this positive energy and bring focus.
Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)
Tarot Card: Ten of Wands
The Ten of Wands suggests you focus only on what’s essential this month. Don’t overburden yourself with things that can wait. Lean on friends or colleagues for support, and consider studying something historical to unwind. Clear quartz and lab-created diamonds can also be beneficial.
Capricorn (December 22-January 21)
Tarot Card: Two of Wands
The Two of Wands encourages you to organize your plans without taking on too much. Embrace teamwork over solo work. This is a great month to add some meaningful family pieces to your home, like heirloom dishes. Citrine and honey calcite will support your goals.
Aquarius (January 22-February 19)
Tarot card: Three of Pentacles
The Three of Pentacles is all about teamwork this November. Collaborate with people who share your goals, as you’ll accomplish more together. Community work, like volunteering, is encouraged. Calligraphy or painting may bring peace, while labradorite or black obsidian will keep you grounded.
Pisces (February 20-March 20)
Tarot card: Ace of Cups
The Ace of Cups, November will bring a mix of busy and relaxed moments. Be mindful of balancing your relationships, so you don’t overlook one in favor of another. Keep your connections strong across the board.
