Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 24 to 30, 2024

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20) Love: The Magician Mood: King of Wands Career: Two of Coins This week holds a promise of peace and vitality for you, Aries. As your career begins to soar, the success you’ve been striving for could finally be within your reach, thanks to your networking efforts. Building strong connections in your professional circle will open new doors, bringing opportunities that can enhance your work life. However, don't forget to focus on your emotional well-being as it can significantly impact your relationships. You may also find that your partner has something special planned for you—a surprise that will warm your heart. On the home front, showing more empathy towards family members can help ease tensions. Embrace the social scene, as this week is perfect for expanding your circle and enjoying fulfilling connections. Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (Apr 21 - May 20)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Four of Coins

Taurus, gear up for an inspiring week filled with potential! You might receive some wonderful news, like a well-deserved promotion or a raise that reflects your dedication and hard work. Moreover, you could find favorable terms for any loans you might be considering. On the romance front, a special evening awaits you and your partner after some time apart, rekindling your bond. Meanwhile, it’s essential to prioritize your health, perhaps exploring natural therapies for any recurring ailments. Your nurturing side may come to the forefront as you guide a younger family member through a challenging time. A relaxing spa retreat with a friend could be just the ticket for some well-deserved downtime. However, keep a watchful eye on potential legal issues related to any new property investments.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 21)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Lovers

This week, Gemini, you can expect an influx of enthusiasm and energy that will propel you forward in your endeavors. Your excellent project management skills will shine, helping you lead your teams to success. Funding for your ambitious projects may come easier than expected, providing you with the means to bring your ideas to life. In your love life, a deep connection with your partner will flourish, enhancing your emotional bond. Pay attention to any chronic health issues, as a multidisciplinary approach will serve you best this week. To maintain harmony at home, focus on forgiveness and reconciliation, easing any tensions with family members. Planning your next vacation shouldn’t pose any challenges, so take the plunge!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Magician

Career: Knight of Swords

Get ready, Cancer, for a week filled with exciting events and promising opportunities! Your careful management of assets may finally pay off, leading to increased financial security. Relationships within your family, especially with in-laws, are set to flourish, bringing you a sense of comfort and support. Prevention will be key in maintaining your health, so be proactive in your care. On the professional front, taking calculated risks could help you gain visibility among seniors, so don’t shy away from stepping out of your comfort zone. You might also find enjoyment in adventure sports, giving you a chance to embrace new experiences. Your dedication and hard work on the academic front will certainly be rewarded this week!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The World

Career: The Emperor

Leo, prepare for a week that promises joy and fulfillment in both your personal and professional life! Networking events may present golden opportunities for you to connect with influential individuals, enhancing your career prospects. Your entrepreneurial skills will shine as you make timely decisions, leading to notable successes. However, take some time to reflect on any trust issues that may be affecting your romantic relationship. On the health front, acupuncture can be an excellent avenue for relaxation and pain relief. As you embark on a journey to a picturesque location, you might discover a newfound passion for photography. Your ability to resolve property disputes through effective negotiation will serve you well. Yet, be cautious with your studies; procrastination could create a heavier workload.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (Aug 24 - Sept 23)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Devil

Career: Page of Swords

This week, Virgo, you can look forward to a period of productivity and abundance. Your business is likely to hit new revenue highs, showcasing your hard work and strategic planning. Family dynamics will also improve, as misunderstandings get resolved, leading to a more harmonious environment at home. However, be prepared to make compromises in your romantic relationship to foster greater understanding. You may find yourself on a peaceful retreat, perhaps visiting a religious site that resonates with your spiritual side. Your diligence could lead to the purchase of a profitable property, providing a solid foundation for your future. Be open to sharing your ideas at academic conferences, as this could pave the way for new collaborations.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Beige

Libra (Sept 24 - Oct 23)

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Empress

Libra, get ready for a week filled with success and joy! Your dedication to learning new skills will help you maintain a competitive edge in your career. With careful planning, you might find opportunities to expand your business internationally, creating pathways for growth. The family environment will thrive with positivity, especially if there’s a religious gathering on the horizon. For those seeking love, you may encounter someone special who feels like a soulmate. Pay attention to your nutrition, as diet supplements can help bridge any gaps in your health. If law has been on your mind, pursuing studies in this field can prepare you for a meaningful career. Embrace your individuality and let your unique light shine.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Hermit

Scorpio, the week ahead looks promising and charming. Collaboration will be your key to success, particularly in professional settings. Teamwork will not only help you achieve your goals but also enhance your reputation among peers. Traditional investment schemes could yield significant returns, marking a positive shift in your financial status. Remember to stay hydrated and avoid overexertion, especially during busy days. Explore local art and architecture to nourish your creative spirit and perhaps discover new interests. A reputable property broker can help you navigate a swift sale if you’re looking to move. Lastly, practice public speaking; developing this skill can open many doors for you in various areas of life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Eight of Cups

Prepare for a delightful week, Sagittarius, as joy and opportunities surround you. You might receive a job offer that perfectly aligns with your skills and passions. Your business profits are expected to stabilize and grow after a lull, bringing a sigh of relief. Take a moment to delve into anti-aging treatments, ensuring you gather the right knowledge for optimal results. Family dynamics will flourish with warmth and affection as a loved one returns home after an extended absence. However, it might be wise to take a break from dating to focus on personal growth and self-care. Planning a family vacation can create cherished memories, so choose a fun-filled destination that everyone will enjoy. On the property front, you may find an ideal space for your business needs.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Nine of Wands

Capricorn, this week unfolds with bright prospects and hope. Your hard work can pave the way for success in a new area of responsibility, showcasing your dedication and skills. You may also see a slight improvement in your credit score as you focus on paying attention to crucial details in your finances. Engaging in relaxation techniques can greatly reduce stress levels, enhancing your overall mental health. Sentimental moments with your partner may bring about nostalgia, reminding you of the depth of your connection. Consider a romantic getaway to a new destination, as this can rekindle your bond and bring fresh experiences. On the property front, clear boundaries can be established without much hassle. Pursuing business studies could set the foundation for exciting career opportunities ahead.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Love: The Lover

Mood: The Sun

Career: Temperance

This week promises to be an exciting journey for you, Aquarius. On the professional front, you may find yourself in the spotlight, especially with the support of a senior mentor who will guide you on an important project. Your strategic decisions in mergers and acquisitions are likely to bring in steady profits, giving you a sense of accomplishment. However, be mindful of your health, as chronic ailments may need extra care and medical attention. At home, adapting to changes in family dynamics could help maintain peace and harmony. A stunning vacation destination may be on the horizon, providing you with a much-needed escape. Financially, selling a joint land holding could bring in a rewarding sum.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Love: The Strength

Mood: Hierophant

Career: The Fool

Pisces, get ready for an invigorating week full of possibilities. In your career, valuable feedback from superiors could help propel your growth, and those involved in foreign exchange trading may see handsome profits. On the family front, your opinions will likely be respected, with unconditional support coming your way. If a child in the family has been unwell, expert advice and home remedies could provide much-needed relief. In love, your partner’s heartfelt gestures may deepen the bond between you. However, an unexpected long journey for official work could arise, so be prepared. Keep your spirits high, and embrace the opportunities ahead.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com

Url: http://www.askmanisha.com

Contact: +919650015920