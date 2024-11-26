Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 27, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Astrological prediction for November 27.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Avoid risky financial decisions today. Focus on working hard and being efficient for long-term gains. Uncertainty won’t last forever, so take a break. Consider upgrading your home. Students may face challenges but will ultimately succeed. Driving to someplace exotic will be a lot of fun.

Love Focus: A current relationship promises to blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Entrepreneurs may find success with new product launches. Property-related gains are likely. Students may see their hard work pay off through improved results. It's a great time to apply your skills for positive outcomes. Keep up your social life and enjoy a short trip with friends. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to show positive results.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture can prove to be a needless distraction.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Conservative investments may offer better returns. Expect a warm family atmosphere with possible gatherings. Be cautious with real estate deals and avoid rushing decisions. Your social life will be steady, and you might reconnect with old friends. Students should stay focused on their studies. A pilgrimage or spiritual trip may benefit you.

Love Focus: Don't let past relationships affect your current one.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Celebrate some good family news today. Financial opportunities are promising. You may enjoy a rise in status and influence. Focus on healthier eating habits. Plans with loved ones will keep you engaged. Academic challenges can be resolved through group efforts.

Love Focus: Singles may rekindle a past romance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your financial situation is likely stable due to wise decisions. Take time for relaxation and meditation. Avoid emotional reactions and move forward calmly. Academic achievements will bring you recognition. At work, you are likely to stay in the spotlight. Positive news is expected for those considering a move abroad.

Love Focus: Re-evaluate your reasons for needing space in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Expect financial gains today, especially for business owners. Avoid hasty decisions that could escalate problems. Maintain a calm work environment by meeting deadlines. If traveling, stay punctual and organized. The chance of owning property may come your way soon. Your hard work and focus are likely to pay off on the academic front.

Love Focus: A competitor is likely to appear on your horizon on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Avoid making emotional decisions at work, as they could harm your reputation. Financially, you will feel secure, and you may even donate to charity. Home life will be peaceful. Career pressure may affect students but you must keep your morale high. Social engagements may remain consistent. Traveling to meet someone important may be on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A good day to propose to the one you love if you have been planning to.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Significant changes in business are possible today. You may take a more active role in managing home affairs. Academic obstacles for students will clear up. Finalizing property deals is also likely. Focus on innovation to move ahead. Avoid speculative financial risks.

Love Focus: Treat every day as an opportunity to celebrate your love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Be careful with spending to avoid going into debt. If investing in commercial real estate, seek a second opinion. You might have a productive day at work, but communication and active listening are key. Disagreements may arise due to personal priorities. Starting a new exercise routine might boost your energy.

Love Focus: A joyful and harmonious relationship is likely to blossom.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Partnership ventures may bring higher profits. Keep opinions to yourself to maintain peace at home. Your professional efforts will be noticed by superiors. Students should stay focused on studies and avoid distractions. Property inheritance issues could cause tension within the family. Driving is likely to freshen up your mind and rejuvenate you too.

Love Focus: Positive vibes today may brighten your romantic prospects.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Investing in luxury real estate may help you achieve your goals. Keep an eye on your spending, as it may escalate. Work demands will be high, but you will handle them efficiently. Your emotions may surprise you today. Educational opportunities abroad are possible for students. Keep some buffer time while traveling by road.

Love Focus: A major shift could transform your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Business professionals may achieve their goals today. You may connect with influential people, opening new opportunities. Young family members may seek your guidance during career transitions. Yoga and meditation are advised to enhance your physical, mental and emotional health. Students’ hard work will be rewarded. An exciting time is in store for those travelling.

Love Focus: Suspecting your partner of infidelity may damage your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron