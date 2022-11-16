Aries Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022: Professional growth indicated

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Overall, this is going to be a favourable day for the Aries natives. Daily Astrological Predictions says, healthwise, you may feel fine and enjoy a relaxed walk with your best friends and discuss about politics and good things happening around you. Financial stability is indicated, so fret not. Some positive developments on the career front may keep you enthusiastic and optimistic about your future professional growth.

Committed couples may spend quality time. Travelling out of town to attend a seminar is indicated. Property case may take a bit longer to sort out and it may cause mental stress. Everything seems okay, but some family issues may bother you. A property dispute may turn out messy and create tension between you and your relatives.

What do your planets indicate about your day?

Aries Finance Today:

Dear Aries, this is a moderately favorable day for the Aries natives. You may use your money to take care and pamper yourself. Some may also think about investing money to get good returns in near future.

Aries Family Today:

Things may not go too well on the family front. Don’t force someone in your family to act as per your wish. Your dominating nature may create tension between you and your kids.

Aries Career Today:

You are likely to receive appreciation or award on the work front for your contribution. Freshers may get good job opportunities. Students may earn their first stipend.

Aries Health Today:

This is an excellent day on the health front. You may find it easy to manage your busy life and take care of your mental and physical health. Some may join yoga classes or enjoy a traditional massage therapy session.

Aries Love Life Today:

Love birds may enjoy a romantic and fun-filled evening and there is a lot to discuss with your love partner. A long drive is also indicated. Married couples may try something different to add a freshness to their marital life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

