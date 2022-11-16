Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 16, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to enjoy an increased client following on the professional front. Gymming is good, but don’t go overboard in using the equipment. Take time to steady yourself on the financial front. Hiding things from parents or family elders can get you into trouble. Remain cautious while travelling. You may have to keep at it on the academic front or you may lag behind.

Love Focus: Be particular to take your lover to a good joint to make the evening perfect.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Money comes in steady stream and will not pose any problems. A home remedy may not prove effective in curing an ailment. Remain careful at work, as you can fall prey to the machinations of a professional rival. You will get a lot of time to spend with family. A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion.

Love Focus: You are likely to impress lover by your soft demeanour.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Judicious spending will allow you to both enjoy as well as save. A break from work will prove most refreshing and restful. Don’t be complacent where health is concerned. It is best not to take offence if someone questions your authority on the domestic front. A cruise or an overseas journey is foreseen for some. Don’t leave things incomplete on the academic front, as it may create problems for you.

Love Focus: Put your tongue on the leash, especially on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Take adequate precautions on the health front. This is your lucky day, when whatever you touch turns to gold! Doctors, engineers and other professionals are set to face a hard day. Someone may be desperate to meet you on the family front, just for old time sakes. Purchasing property is likely to become a reality soon. An opportunity to study abroad may slip away, if not seized in time.

Love Focus: A minor tiff with lover is indicated, but you are likely to kiss and make up.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Take more care of your health. Your bank balance is likely to become healthier with passing time. You will succeed in making things on the work front move at your pace. You can be prevented from doing something that you like by parents of a family elder. Poor performance in academics will compel some to tighten their belts.

Love Focus: Those craving for partner’s affection are certain to receive an appropriate response today!

Lucky Number: 9 & 18

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

It is time you cleansed your system by eating less or fasting. Money comes in a steady stream and is set to improve soon. Putting all the eggs in one basket on the financial front is courting disaster, so take heed. You may have to bear the brunt of taking spouse or lover for granted. Adequately preparation is advised for those undertaking a journey. You are likely to score on the academic front with your innovative ideas.

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person on the romantic front is likely for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green & Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Don’t take chances with health. This is the right time to invest, as things look bright on the financial front. Haste makes waste, so take things one at a time and be deliberate in your work. Youngsters can organise a do at home and make the domestic front lively. It is best not to undertake a journey with people you are not comfortable with.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience blissful togetherness.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You remain comfortable on the monetary front. Professionals are likely to earn well and make some new clients too. Things may appear worrying on the health front, but this may not be so. You can find a grouchy family elder in a lighter mood today. You may not be able to achieve your objective for which you undertook a long journey. Students will need to strive harder to keep pace on the academic front.

Love Focus: Wasting time, energy and money on romancing is not advised.

Lucky Number: 3 & 8

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Gifting money to the one you love cannot be ruled out. Adhering to a good routine will help you in negating ill health. Your request for a raise or a desired posting may be put in the pending tray. Family’s support will come when you need it the most. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Don’t let complacency set in on the academic front as it can make you lag behind.

Love Focus: Lover can be in a pensive mood and may require emotional support.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. You can feel a bit frustrated at your financial condition. It is celebration time for those hoping for a prized posting or appointment. Old memories may keep you mentally preoccupied. Good returns from property are indicated for some. Some of you may be attracted to occult sciences.

Love Focus: Your secret love will no more be a secret.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may neglect health by indulging in excesses. Financial worries can force you to go on a corner-cutting spree. You may choose to take a break from work, just to pursue a passion. Some of you can get worried about marriage of an eligible child or sibling. Your performance on the academic front will need improvement.

Love Focus: You will be able to find the perfect excuse for bunking office today to be with lover!

Lucky Number: 3 & 18

Lucky Colour: Red & Bottle Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financial stability is likely to be achieved. Those recuperating will find their condition improving and strength returning. Business persons may need to think out of the box for promoting new products. Keeping a positive outlook will help in spreading positivity at home. Returns from property and investments will keep your coffers brimming.

Love Focus: Lover may kiss and make up for a promise not kept.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

