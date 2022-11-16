Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022: Be cautious in love

Gemini Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022: Be cautious in love

Published on Nov 16, 2022

Horoscope Today for November 16 to read the daily astrological prediction for Gemini. Some misunderstanding and your reckless attitude may create troubles in your relationship with your partner.

Gemini Daily Horoscope November 16, 2022: Today Gemini natives are likely to have new goals and desires and there may be positive changes in their professional life.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, this is a normal day; you just need to be cautious on the love front. Some misunderstanding and your reckless attitude may create troubles in your relationship with your partner. Someone in your family may recover from a prolonged health issue. Financial stability is indicated and some may research market to find out the best investment opportunities. Some unexpected career opportunities may come your way, try to grab them. Those who are expecting promotion at work, they can hear good news today.

A family dispute may be resolved and it may keep home aura joyous. Guests may swing by your place and you may be busy in attending them. Short trips to see your relatives or fun weekend trips with friends may make your day fulfilling. Some may plan to invest in property or renovate their existing house.

What stars have in store for you?

Gemini Finance Today:

Things may be stable on the financial front. Your expenses may be on the higher side, but you may find multiple ways to boost your income and balance these expenses.

Gemini Family Today:

This is a moderate day on the family front. Some disagreements or conflicts with parents are indicated, but circumstances may be favorable soon. Newly married couples may also face some compatibility issues.

Gemini Career Today:

Dear Gemini, you are doing great on the work front. Seniors may assign you an important task, you may manage to complete it properly. Your outstanding performance may get you recognition and promotion at work.

Gemini Health Today:

It seems to be a moderate day. Some may think about taking a break from a monotonous or regular routine and trying something exciting and thrilling. You may also recover from a chronic health issue.

Gemini Love Life Today:

Major conflict with partner may come your way. Your careless attitude may upset your beloved. Try to make your beloved feel special by doing something nice for him or her.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022
