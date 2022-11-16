Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022: A family get together

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is going to be a good day. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may feel fine on the health front and start putting efforts to lead a healthy lifestyle. Some may quit smoking. Some financial issues are indicated, but you may get required support from your parents or in laws. If you are planning to buy or sell a property, wait for the right time.

Some trips may make you feel fulfilled and refresh your mind and body. Those who are seeking a much-awaited break from work, they can execute their trip plans today. A family get together may keep you busy all day long and leave you tired by the end of the day. Some couples may work on their relationship issues and try to solve them.

What is there to reveal about the day?

Aquarius Finance Today:

This is not a very favorable day. Some may face monetary loss on the business front. Avoid loaning money to anyone. You may not get expected returns from your previous investments and it may make you feel disappointed.

Aquarius Family Today:

You are going to spend the day with your sibling or parents and discuss your future plans with them. Married couples may also plan a big party.

Aquarius Career Today:

This is a moderately auspicious day on the work front. Your seniors may slowly observe your work progress, so pay attention to your work. Some may quit job abd start their new venture.

Aquarius Health Today:

The day may bring mixed results on the health front. Some may catch the eye or ear infection today. Changing weather may make you feel sick. Those who have been working hard to get rid of extra weight, they may achieve their goal soon.

Aquarius Love Life Today:

The day can be a mixed bag for some. You may have to make a little extra effort to impress your crush and start a relationship with him or her.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Bottle Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

