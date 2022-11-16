Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022: Celebrate this day

Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022: Celebrate this day

horoscope
Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:07 AM IST

Horoscope Today for November 16 to read the daily astrological prediction for Scorpio. Your love life may go smooth and you may enjoy some recreational activities with your love partner.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 16, 2022: The day promises success in the sale purchasing of land or vehicle.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 16, 2022: The day promises success in the sale purchasing of land or vehicle.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is a moderate day for the Scorpio natives. Both you and your spouse may feel like celebrating something at home. Wife may organize event at home or arrange a social gathering. Healthwise, you may remain fine and start to hear your inner voices. Daily Astrological Prediction says, on the work front, you may use crisp words to express your ideas clearly and it may get you appreciation from seniors.

Your financial stability may improve your prosperity and allow you to plan to buy a land or condo. If you are going to buy a property soon, you better check property papers carefully. Use any vehicle or machinery carefully. Your love life may go smooth and you may enjoy some recreational activities with your love partner. You may explore the market to find out the best property deals. Everything looks fine, you just postpone your trip plans or drive cautiously.

Discover what stars have in store for you.

Scorpio Finance Today:

Some sudden rise in income is indicated. An ancestral property may become a source of income. Some may also start something new in partnership.

Scorpio Family Today:

You may be happy with the progress of your children on the academic or professional front. Some may be worried about the health of parents. Some may go on family trips.

Scorpio Career Today:

You may be enthusiastic to give your best at work and show your real potential in front of major clients. Some business trips with associated are indicted.

Scorpio Health Today:

The day may bring mixed results on the health front. You may be excited about new developments on the career front. Some may be determined to keeping themselves fit and fine.

Scorpio Love Life Today:

Your current relationship may not work as per your expectations and your partner may not reciprocate the same feeling as you do. The day is not favorable to plan something romantic as mood swings of partner may ruin your evening plans.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Forest Green

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope scorpio zodiac + 4 more
sun signs astrology daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope scorpio zodiac + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out