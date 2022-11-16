Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022: New source of income

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is going to be a normal day. Owing to your regular workout routine and the balanced diet you may enjoy good health. Those suffering from prolonged health ailments may experience some improvement. You may have to spend extra hours at work due to some urgent assignment. Daily astrological Prediction says, those in business may not get expected profit due to unavoidable circumstances. Mixed results are indicated on the financial front.

An ancestral property may be transferred to your name and you can turn it into a great source of income. Some may find good tenants for their properties. Arrival of guests may keep home aura joyous. Love birds may go on a long drive and enjoy the natural places. Married couples may also dine out and enjoy a romantic evening with each other. Everything seems fine, so make the most of the day.

How have planets planned your day?

Capricorn Finance Today:

Sudden financial gains to property dealers are indicated. You may also apply for a personal or education loan today. Some may also focus on boosting their savings

Capricorn Family Today:

Married couples may be happy with childbirth and try to keep the home aura joyous and celebratory. Kids may perform outstandingly on the academic front and it may make you feel proud.

Capricorn Career Today:

You have been doing great lately on the work front and it may fill you with enthusiasm, optimism, and confidence. You may get recognized for your hard work and outstanding performance. Some may get promoted.

Capricorn Health Today:

You may meet new people with a positive attitude and impress them with your humbleness today. Health may remain fine. Someone in your family may also get rid of a prolonged health issue with the help of a home remedy.

Capricorn Love Life Today:

Singles may find ways to reach their crush. Married couples may be busy planning a romantic trip. Newlyweds may enjoy their honeymoon trip and spend time in enjoying new things and places.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON