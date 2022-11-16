Leo Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022: New work opportunities

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Dear Leo, it seems to be a moderately favourable day. You may be more concerned about your health and inculcate good habits in your daily life. Some may increase water intake and opt for balanced diet.Daily Astrological Predictions says, property dealers may not have a favourable day today. Some may earn from miscellaneous sources today. Avoid borrowing money today and limit your expenses.

Your professional life may move forward and you may get new work opportunity. Whether you are looking for a raise or promotion, you may hear good news soon. Financial support is indicated from in-laws. Family life seems moderate. You should take care of the wellbeing of your parents. Some business trips may keep your schedule busy. This is an excellent day for the newlywed couples. Singles may find someone special to start a relationship.

What do your planetary positions predict about your day?

Leo Finance Today:

It's a moderately auspicious day for the people working in partnership. Efforts and wit of your associates may get you monetary gains today. Avoid investing in property today.

Leo Family Today:

Things seem stable on the family front. You may become mentally strong and deal with personal problems easily with the support of family members. Unnecessary expenditures within the family are foreseen.

Leo Career Today:

This is a wonderful day for those who are working with multi-national companies. You may focus on acquiring more knowledge and honing your skills. It's a favorable day to pressurize your boss for a raise.

Leo Health Today:

This is a favourable day on the health front. You may find ways to increase your strength and stamina. Some may get rid of health issues they have been facing lately.

Leo Love Life Today:

You may enjoy good times with your beloved. You may be at your romantic best. Those who are in a committed relationship, they may think about getting married. Candle light dinner or an outing can prove fun-filled.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Bottle Green

