Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 15, 2022: Celebration on cards

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, this is going to be an excellent day for some. You may get an opportunity to show your actual potential at work. Your domain knowledge may get you applause from seniors. Those who are in the real estate business, they may get good opportunities today. A family get-together is on the cards. Homemakers may plan a birthday or anniversary party and there is a lot to enjoy on the home front.

You are advised to meet relatives and attend each and every family event. Some may invest in office renovation work. Those who are on a business or leisure trip may feel a bit low or exhausted. Those who are feeling sick, they should fix a doctor appointment. Some relationship issues may also cause you stress. Avoid dwelling into the past, just embrace the future. If you dig deep into past affairs, you may get disappointed and make the things worse between you and your beloved.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead:

Capricorn Finance Today:

The day may bring mixed results. You may have to travel abroad for the sake of a business meeting and it may cost you a lot. Some may find good property deals today.

Capricorn Family Today:

Things may go great and you may spend it with your kids and loved ones. Some may enjoy exciting and recreational activities today.

Capricorn Career Today:

This is an excellent day on the work front. You may start focusing on your communication skills to get new work opportunities. Real estate agents and freelancers may have a lucky day.

Capricorn Health Today:

The Capricorn health horoscope predicts a hectic day. An unbalanced diet and disturbed sleep patterns may make you feel exhausted. Take plenty of rest and try to stay hydrated.

Capricorn Love Life Today:

It is not a good day, so avoid any kind of confrontation or argument with your partner. It's good to be honest with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

