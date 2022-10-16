Love and Relationship Horoscope for October 16, 2022

Aries: Whether you are newly single or have been in a relationship for some time, it is important to put yourself first, from your emotional needs to your physical pleasures. In case you didn't already know, you're deserving of the best. And the reality is, you'll be more appealing if you invest all your love and energy back into yourself. Treat yourself to some quality alone time and engaging in self-care today.

Taurus: Regardless of your relationship status, reclaim your independence. There will be an intuitive clarity and emotional focus on topics related to your sense of security, making it especially important to think about your ideals and sense of self-worth. Conflict may arise today between the chances that reveal themselves unexpectedly and your desire to remain in your comfortable routine.

Gemini: Although you are well-provided for at the present time, you often daydream about what is beyond the frontier. Perhaps you have feelings of longing for someone who is currently physically absent from your life. Whether you are currently single, in a serious relationship, or anywhere in between, it's important to take a step back and assess your goals and expectations for a romantic partner.

Cancer: You're feeling more delight than normal in a certain relationship today, and it's making you more outspoken than usual of your feelings. In spite of the undeniable attraction you feel for a potential partner, you may find it difficult to take the next step. However, things might become complex since you are probably being critical of yourself. Think about that for a moment.

Leo: An intense feeling of attraction will develop between you and someone you've only recently met. The alignment of the planets today gives you a sudden realisation: on some deeper level, you two are already extremely familiar with each other and are only familiarising yourself. To deepen your relationship, you need do little more than nurture the connections you already share.

Virgo: There may or may not be any overt display of emotion or affection on your first date today, but it will still be memorable. Your interest in and knowledge of the topics you bring up in discussion is genuine. Right here is where you may strengthen your connection to one another and increase the likelihood of developing a romantically intense relationship with the other person.

Libra: It is time to make a move in your love life. You can take a chance and be more adventurous in your romantic life today. If you refuse to approach the person you admire so much, you will never get the chance to express your admiration for them. Then you could feel bad about what you did. If necessary, put on an act of being the lovely, delightful person you truly are.

Scorpio: There may be a sense of urgency today to take action if you want to get to know someone really well; else, you may lose the chance forever. If you really want to meet up with this person, all you have to do is get up the courage, shower, dress nicely, and call to set up a meeting time. You should just decide and move on. If you put in the time and effort, you will be rewarded.

Sagittarius: You become more compassionate today with someone whom you were in a relationship earlier. If the split was particularly painful or contentious, it might be difficult to wish your ex well. Still, you may re-evaluate that assessment today. You are shifting your perspective on what it means to move on from the past; instead of expecting for swift retribution, you are prepared to forget and forgive.

Capricorn: You'll be in a slack mood today, craving to kick back and do nothing. Your mind will not want to dwell on the stresses of the outer world. You may have a lot of things on your mind that you want to share with the other person, and now is the ideal opportunity to do so. Your loved one will respond positively, so you needn't fear. You deserve to spend the day basking in the affection you have for one another.

Aquarius: Today is the day to step outside of your comfort zone and express your true feelings to someone you look up to. Maybe you're feeling conflicted about how you feel about a close buddy. Don't hold back from sharing how you really feel; doing so might be the beginning of a beautiful romance. This individual is not just energetic, but also reflective of your own sentiments.

Pisces: Right now, love is the most important thing in your world. It doesn't matter how long you've been together or how happy you both are; eventually, something will change. It's true that today's the day you'll receive some extra love and attention. Do not be afraid to communicate this feeling; it will do wonders for the growth of your love relationship.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

