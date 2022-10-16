Gemini Horoscope Today, October 15, 2022: Astro tips for career

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It seems an auspicious day, you just try to be careful while traveling or postpone your trips if possible. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your excellent financial condition may allow you to buy something you wanted for a long time. Some may splurge on self-care or grooming. Some may achieve their fitness goals and feel good about themselves. Spending time with loved ones can make you happy and content today. Kids may make you proud by doing something outstanding.

The day seems to be moderate on the work front. You may find it hard to understand complicated project requirements, but assistance from seniors may make it easier for you. Parents may gift you a new home or a vehicle, so be ready for a wonderful surprise. Love birds can also have a romantic evening and spend quality time with each other by doing interesting things together.

What lies further? Unfold now:

Gemini Finance Today:

A good property deal is on the cards. Past investments may get you good returns. Marketing professionals may find it easy to achieve their targets.

Gemini Family Today:

This is a good day and you should plan to spend it with loved ones. Your parents may support your idea to go abroad and work or you may choose your desired life partner with the consent of your parents.

Gemini Career Today:

The day may bring mixed results. You may overstretch or work at late night and it may make you feel tired. Some may not feel satisfied with their current professional life.

Gemini Health Today:

This is going to be a wonderful day. You may feel refreshed and start listening to calm or soothing music to get proper sleep. Some may be excited about shifting to a new home today.

Gemini Love Life Today:

Those who are in a committed relationship, may go ahead and think about getting engaged. Married couples may plan to extend their family and welcome a new member in their life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

