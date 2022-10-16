Pisces Horoscope Today, October 15, 2022: Time for some self care

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

It seems an auspicious day, but you should avoid travelling today. Some may get rid of health issues they have been facing lately. Daily Astrological Prediction says, wife or mother may cook something nice for you and it may make you happy. Your stable financial condition may allow you to fulfil your wishes and buy things you actually want to make your life better.

You may be busy with meeting new people or clients and make them understand about your new project or business idea. A family event may give you a chance to meet your relatives, siblings and loved ones and enjoy the day to the fullest. Love birds may try something new to add spark to their romantic life. Some may explore property listings today or invest money in mutual funds.

What lies further? Know more:

Pisces Finance Today:

This is a good day. You may find a home appliance at a good discount today. Homemakers may splurge on beauty or cosmetic treatment. Huge business profit is indicated.

Pisces Family Today:

Some may buy a home and throw a housewarming party. Parents may be busy with religious activities. The arrival of guests at home may keep the home aura joyous.

Pisces Career Today:

It seems to be a moderately auspicious day on the work front. You may meet business partners today and make a strategy to increase your client base. Some may get a salary hike or get promoted to the higher positions.

Pisces Health Today:

This is a moderate day. Those who are allergic to any food items, should be careful. Try to avoid traveling or driving today. Some may pamper themselves by enjoying head massage or hair spa.

Pisces Love Life Today:

This is a great day to bond with your partner and clear all your doubts. Singles may find someone to start a relationship with the help of online dating sites. Married couples may also have a wonderful and romantic evening.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

