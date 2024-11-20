Horoscope for November 20, 2024: The Moon in Leo brings cosmic blessing to these zodiac signs

On November 20, 2024, the Moon moves into Leo, bringing great luck and abundance to two zodiac signs. They'll likely feel lucky and see positive changes in many areas. A full moon rises above Singapore on November 16, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)(AFP)

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

The Moon moving into Leo on November 20, 2024, brings abundance in the form of material gains and resources. Since this transit happens in their 2nd house, which governs money, wealth, and assets, there’s potential for financial opportunities.

You might come across unexpected cash, make a smart investment, or even try your luck with a lottery ticket or game. It could also mean snagging something special, like a handbag or jewelry, at an unbeatable price by trusting your instincts.

Remember, abundance isn’t just about money—it can spill into other areas of life. For example, that new item might boost your confidence enough to seal a deal or charm a date. Everything adds up, so embrace the good vibes!

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

When the Moon enters Leo on November 20, 2024, it activates the 7th house, which focuses on relationships and partnerships—both romantic and professional.

For this sign, the day marks the start of a lucky phase in career and connections. It could bring a valuable networking opportunity, a job offer, or a chance to meet someone who helps take your career or goals to the next level. The Moon's feminine energy suggests that women may play a key role in these new opportunities, so pay attention to the women around you who could influence your journey.