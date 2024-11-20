Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 20, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Check out key traits and predictions for each zodiac sign. (Pixabay)

Taking a break from your workout will benefit you. Save for the future by managing finances wisely. Despite some hard work at the office, you will handle it well. A family member will recover quickly. A distant trip will refresh you. You may acquire a long-desired property. Get your hands on whatever you get as you never know which opportunity your success will come riding on.

Love Focus: You might spend quality time with your partner today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

A home remedy may cure an old ailment. Finances improve as you control spending. Success depends on your negotiation skills. Family tensions may arise. Be cautious while traveling to avoid health issues. A property matter needs your consent. You may be found wanting in a specific subject on the academic front.

Love Focus: Morality issues can prick your conscience on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Unnecessary health concerns may affect you negatively. Financially, you may remain secure. Career progress is likely and you should not be worried about it. A family gathering will bring joy. Traveling to your childhood home will evoke memories. You may secure a loan for a desired property. Doubts on the academic front are likely to be cleared as mentors extend a helping hand.

Love Focus: Those single are likely to meet some like-minded individuals.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Golden

New income streams may open up. Work goes as planned, and aches will subside. A family improvement may be initiated. A drive with friends will be enjoyable. Some may profit from a property sale. Your hands may itch to splurge, but good sense will prevail. Good preparation will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will soon be realized at a party or a get-together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Your fitness routine might lag. Saving through smart choices will help. Newcomers to the job may struggle with the workload. Be cautious of family mood swings. Travel plans may face uncertainty. An academic surprise awaits. You may finally own the property you have been eyeing for a long time.

Love Focus: Your partner’s embrace will help you forget your troubles.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

A diet change will boost your energy. Financial gains from a recent deal are likely. Luck will support your professional success. Family may assist you in your work. A short trip will prove beneficial. Profits are likely to accrue for some from the sale of property. You may have to tackle a grumpy elder with tact and patience.

Love Focus: Beauty care will keep some in the reckoning on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

A break from exercise will benefit you. Commission-based workers can earn well. A productive workday is expected. Family members may exploit your generosity. Traveling will lift your spirits. A property issue will resolve peacefully. You will find things going your way on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: You will enjoy the time spent with your loved one today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Overindulging in food and drink may harm your health. Financial stress may require you to control expenses. A kind coworker will improve your day. Family warmth will keep you contented. It’s a great time to finalize property deals. You will find your performance on the academic front improving.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a good time in each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Selective eating will help you stay fit. Financial challenges will ease. Recognition at work is possible. A family trip to an exotic place may happen. You may finalize a property deal. On the academic front, things may begin to turn in your favor soon. Your willpower may falter when it comes to staying focused on your priorities.

Love Focus: Your partner’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Good health today is no guarantee that it will remain that way tomorrow. Be cautious with money, as losses are likely. Watch out for workplace rivals. Domestic disturbances may hinder relaxation. Travel issues may arise. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory.

Love Focus: Your indifference may upset your partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

You may abandon your exercise routine, risking fitness. Control expenses to avoid financial strain. More effort may be required at work. Balance family time with outdoor activities. A trip with loved ones is possible. Academic preparation will pay off.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch the eye of someone from the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

A positive mindset will improve your health. Earning prospects are strong. Time spent with friends will be enjoyable. A journey might be uncomfortable. Clarify property details before signing. Your handling of some complex issues at work will be lauded by one and all. Your hard work is set to pay rich dividends on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may get into a romantic mood and plan an evening out.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver