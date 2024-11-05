Horoscope for November 5, 2024: South Taurid meteor shower brings abundant luck to these zodiac signs today

On November 5, 2024, two zodiac signs are in for an amazing dose of luck and abundance, all thanks to the unique Taurid meteor shower. Even though this meteor shower is small, with only a few meteors each hour, the Taurids remind us that abundance isn’t always about quantity — it’s about the quality of what lights up the sky. For those who are patient, this celestial event brings a gentle yet powerful sign of the universe's gifts, waiting to reveal themselves the following day. The image shows a Taurid fireball recorded at the NASA All Sky Fireball Network station in Tullahoma, Tenn in 2014.(ABC)

Leo (23rd July to 22nd August)

With Mars in your sign, you're stepping into your power and ready to take the spotlight. Expect things to heat up in both work and romance, but remember to pause and recharge. Your confidence is blazing—just use it thoughtfully to keep connections strong.

As the Sun and Jupiter work to expand your goals, it’s the ideal moment to chase your dreams, whether through adventure, learning, or connecting with others. After a bit of home-centred soul-searching, you’ll feel renewed and ready to claim your space. Reconnect with your roots, and you’ll soar—right where you belong at the top.

Aquarius (20th January to 18th February)

Prepare to shine brighter than a disco ball at a '70s dance party! With the Sun now in Scorpio and your birthday around the corner, you're stepping into a month bursting with social vibes, fresh ideas, and big opportunities.

You're feeling lighthearted and drawing people in effortlessly. This isn’t just another cycle; your energy is supercharged, and you're captivating everyone around you. Just keep your balance—life at home and your daily routines might feel like they’re caught in a whirlwind. Big decisions speed your way, but don’t worry, Aquarius; teamwork is your superpower. Lean on those closest to you, and let your empathetic spirit and brilliant mind guide you toward abundance.