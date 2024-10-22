Horoscope for October 22, 2024: Orionid meteor shower brings luck to these zodiac signs today

On October 22, 2024, two zodiac signs are in for a lucky day filled with abundance. Stars predict today is packed with cosmic energy, and it's not just the planets at play — the Orionid meteor shower adds an extra touch of magic. Let's find out how the Orionid meteor shower brings luck to these zodiac signs today. October’s Orionids meteor shower are linked to Halley’s comet: Date, time, how and where to watch (Photo by Justin Wolff on Unsplash)

Sagittarius (22nd November to 21st December)

You're usually all about carefree adventures, but soon, you're going to find yourself craving abundance on a deeper level. Something is shifting, and instead of chasing thrills, you'll dive into your emotions. Even you, the zodiac’s eternal optimist, will be drawn to intensity and emotional depth.

Expect to leave behind flings and surface-level connections. You’ll soon seek meaningful relationships, and even your approach to money might get a little dramatic (hello, buyer’s remorse!). You're known for brushing things off with a laugh, but soon, those feelings will hit hard, and you might find yourself having a full-on existential crisis over brunch.

Your normally wandering mind will shift to more private, serious matters. Instead of shouting your thoughts from the rooftops, you'll turn inward, contemplating life's big questions.

Your past will come calling, and you, the natural explorer, will be sifting through old memories to figure out how they fit into your future. But be careful not to get stuck overthinking — there's no need to drag yesterday's emotional baggage into tomorrow's adventures.

Capricorn (22nd December to 19th January)

Your mind is on fire right now, and you're fueling a blaze of creativity that’s going to attract serious abundance! You're not just organizing your thoughts — you're coming up with game-changing ideas that could catapult you straight to the top.

People love listening to you because you always have something valuable to say, and more importantly, you listen back — a rare skill these days! Right now, you're the go-to person for anyone in need of a solid plan, and you’re delivering genius solutions that push you and your team toward success.

Don’t be surprised if life’s little disruptions are testing your patience — from never-ending to-do lists to siblings or acquaintances pushing your buttons. But you’re all about efficiency. Relationships that feel like dead weight? You’re over them. You’re here to make moves, not small talk. Today, with Saturn keeping you focused on the long term, every idea you have is packed with the strength of your work ethic. And with the Moon in Cancer, you might face some relationship drama — or, if luck’s on your side, some cosy bonding time. Whether negotiating deals or deepening connections with a partner, you're focused on partnerships, and trust me, you're about to get the love and support you deserve!