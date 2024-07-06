New Moon In Cancer 2024: Here's how it should affect your love life

New moons are known for being a time to set new goals and refresh your energy. On July 5, at 6:57 p.m. ET, a new moon will rise in Cancer at 14 degrees. The moon governs Cancer, placing it in its natural domain. As a cardinal water sign, the Cancer zodiac sign embodies emotionally driven actions; it leads with sensitivity. This period encourages you to follow your emotional instincts and deep feelings to guide you through this new cycle. In this article, let's find how the New Moon in Cancer will likely affect the love life of each zodiac sign. On July 5, at 6:57 p.m. ET, a new moon will rise in Cancer at 14 degrees.(Unsplash)

Also Read Cancer Season 2024 Predictions: Here's how the planetary positions may impact your zodiac sign

You've been through a lot, but this tough period is almost over. A fresh start is on the horizon, promising more love and peace in your home and personal life. Reflect on your feelings, but also think about what you want for this new chapter.

Also Read What can you manifest during the new moon phase?

Taurus, you need to be more open with your emotions. While you usually show love through actions, remember to use words to express your feelings, too. Take time to tell your partner how much they mean to you to strengthen your connection.

Also Read What is Moon Journaling? Know how you can manifest your desires on the new moon day

Gemini, you deserve the love you dream of. Don't settle for less. Raise your standards and address any recent issues in your relationship. By doing this, you can create a new beginning and get the love you truly deserve.

Cancer, this is your moment to step out of your past and show your true self. Leave behind old habits and ways of loving that no longer serve you. Be kind to yourself, but also push yourself to improve and attract lasting love.

Leo, pay attention to your dreams—they're guiding you toward what your heart desires. Don't dismiss them as meaningless. Whether they're about a person or a type of relationship, trust your feelings and let love be magical.

Virgo, if you need more support from your partner, you have to ask for it. Instead of feeling resentful or hopeless, feel empowered to improve things. Let your partner know exactly how you need to be loved, and trust that they'll try their best.

Libra, you might meet someone interesting today through work or travel. This meeting could change your path and open new opportunities. Don't hold on too tightly to the past, or you might miss out on expanding your life.

Scorpio, the world is waiting for you. Open up your life and your heart, and start living the way you want to. Forget obligations and limitations, and believe that you can have everything you want. Plan that trip or say yes to that date—start living your dream life now.

Sagittarius, change is good, and it's time to grow. There's been some tension in your relationship, and ignoring it won't make it better. Take time to reconnect with your partner, talk about the changes in your life, and find a way through together.

Capricorn, let yourself soften for love. This is a wonderful time for your relationship. Embrace this new beginning, whether it's a new commitment or just enjoying a new phase. Focus on your loving partnership, and don't let anything distract you.

Aquarius, the better you feel, the better your relationship will be. Take a step back and focus on yourself. Whether you need time to process things, catch up on sleep, or just relax, give yourself this time. Create a sense of inner peace, and let it lead to a more peaceful relationship.

Pisces, something big is starting now, and it's a relationship that will impact your life forever. Pay attention to conversations, meetings, and time with your partner. This energy is about commitment and lasting love. Enter this new phase, ready for change, trusting it will be for the best.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general assumptions only. For any guidance, seek help from an astrology expert).