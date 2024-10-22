Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for October 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: Eight of Cups, Reversed Walking away from something you've worked on for so long can feel like a loss, but knowing yourself can help overcome this fear. Ask yourself, "What am I here to do?" When you're clear on your purpose, making decisions that align with it becomes easier. Read about your daily tarot prediction for October 22, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Today, you might be thinking about greener pastures, whether in a job, project, deal, or relationship. But having a wandering eye makes it hard to fully commit to what you have now. Are you unhappy and need a new direction, or is it just a passing thought?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

It’s tough when someone breaks your heart, but in time, you may see it as a good thing. The truth can set you free, even if it’s painful at first. Healing takes time, but you'll get through it, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, Reversed

Regret and forgiveness are part of life. Today’s card encourages you to heal and focus on your mental health. Whether it's talking to someone, journaling, or getting more rest, take care of yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, Reversed

Are you having trouble focusing today? It might be because you’re bored or uninterested. Try reconnecting with what you enjoy about your work and focusing on that.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, Reversed

Today, a great way to break your isolation is by helping others. Use your skills and talents to make a difference, whether it's volunteering or lending a hand in your community.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, Reversed

It’s easy to feel sad when you see others struggling, even if you're not directly affected. Instead of holding onto sadness, try to encourage those you care about or share positive stories of progress.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, Reversed

Your future is bright, but don’t get so caught up in your current wins that you lose focus on long-term goals. Keep your eyes on the big picture and stay committed to what matters most.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World, Reversed

Today might be the time to try something new. Make a list of things you’ve always wanted to do. Keep dreaming big, and then dream even bigger.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower, Reversed

If you are going through a breakup or a falling out? Whether it's at work, home, or in a relationship, sometimes things need to fall apart so the real problems can be fixed. It might be hard now, but it’ll be worth it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength, Reversed

You might be struggling to share your thoughts or feelings with others. Take your time to plan what you want to say, and don’t be afraid to stand by your beliefs when you're ready.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, Reversed

Feeling out of the loop? You might have missed some news or trends. Instead of catching up alone, talk to a friend who’s been paying attention — it could be more fun than scrolling through endless updates on your own.