Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 20 to 26, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20) Love: Two of Coins Mood: The Hanged Man Career: Justice This week, someone may make extra efforts to capture your attention to win your favor. A financial windfall could be on the horizon for some Aries individuals. Taking your health seriously is likely to have a positive impact overall. However, pressing domestic responsibilities may interfere with your professional commitments, demanding time and attention. Students should exercise caution to avoid careless errors in their academic work. Avoid engaging in workplace gossip, as it could backfire on you. A spontaneous trip is likely to boost your spirits and provide a refreshing change. Property-related decisions may finally conclude, offering you clarity. It’s a good week for moving forward in various aspects of your life, as long as you stay focused. Maintaining a balance between personal and professional life is key during this time. Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: Page of Wands

Mood: King of Cups

Career: The Moon

This week, success is likely to follow you in whichever venture you pursue. Your efficiency and productivity in the workplace is likely to receive praise from colleagues and superiors. Those seeking employment may begin to hear back about their job applications, offering hope for the future. Financial investments made in the past may take a little longer to yield returns, so patience is necessary. On the academic front, don’t be discouraged if progress seems slow—good results are likely with time. You might find yourself considering property renovations, and a visit from a distant relative could liven up your week. Social interactions are likely to offer comfort, and time spent with loved ones will provide much-needed emotional support. Stay focused, and you’ll see positive outcomes in your endeavors.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: Seven of Wands

This week brings favorable developments for you, Gemini. Academically, you are likely to perform well and achieve commendable results. Recognition for your hard work is on the cards, whether at work or in other aspects of your life. It’s essential to be a good listener to your spouse or partner, as they may want to confide in you about something important. Joining someone on a journey is likely to be an exhilarating experience. Financially, the situation looks promising, and investments, especially in commercial property, may bring significant returns. Those in a romantic relationship might feel inclined to discuss future plans with family elders, while others may be tempted to indulge in purchasing luxury items. A week of joy and progress lies ahead.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Love: The Fool

Mood: Queen of Coins

Career: Two of Swords

Taking a break from your daily routine is essential, and this week offers a perfect opportunity to unwind. Your organizational skills may be praised for an event you’ve put together on the social front. Unexpected assistance may come your way at work, helping you navigate a challenging situation. Be cautious not to overcommit professionally, as it could lead to complications. On the social scene, you might find yourself at your most charming, taking full advantage of an exciting opportunity. Be careful not to fall prey to smooth talkers on the financial front, as they could lead you into unnecessary risks. It’s a good time to focus on balance in both work and social life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: Devil

Reuniting with friends and family will fill your week with happiness and joy. The work environment remains stable, and your relationships with superiors are likely to improve significantly. Be cautious with financial matters and avoid impulsive investments, as this may not be the right time for risky ventures. Long-distance travel may not be favorable this week, so it’s best to postpone any such plans. Support from family members is likely for those wishing to start a new project or business. Some of you may consider changing their place of residence, particularly if living in rented accommodations. Overindulgence in food, especially during the weekends, may cause digestive issues, so be mindful of your diet. A week of personal growth and self-awareness awaits you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: The Sun

Mood: Wheel of Fortune

Career: Five of Coins

This week, someone may trust you with a secret, and it’s crucial not to let them down. Family gatherings or celebrations is likely to keep you busy, with plenty of tasks to handle. On the financial front, things are looking up, and you may feel inclined to spend on luxuries or indulge in shopping. Challenges in your professional life must be addressed with competence and caution, as a transfer or promotion could be in store for those in corporate jobs. Health-wise, be attentive to any recurring ailments, as neglect could lead to complications. Property deals may not be in your favor, so it’s better to hold off for now. Mentors or teachers might push you to correct your mistakes academically, offering valuable learning experiences.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: The Tower

Mood: Temperance

Career: Three of Coins

Your professional reputation is set to rise this week as hard work and smart decisions pay off. On the academic front, you are likely to shine, earning admiration from those around you. A friend or colleague may suggest planning a joint vacation, which could prove to be a fun and relaxing experience. Old school friends may organize a reunion, allowing you to reminisce and relive cherished memories. In your romantic life, improved communication with your partner will strengthen your bond. Retailers and those in business are likely to see substantial profits. Discussions around promotions or appraisals may be initiated at work, signalling potential career advancements. It’s a time of progress and personal satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Love: The World

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Page of Coins

Academic efforts are likely to bear fruit, especially if you are well-prepared. Expect an increased workload, particularly in the IT or telecom sectors, requiring your full attention. You might be eager to change jobs, but the stars suggest that this may not be the best time for a move. Surprising your partner with something special may strengthen your relationship. Plans to move into a new home might face delays, so be patient. Health-wise, a minor ailment that has been bothering you shows signs of improvement. Financially, a small raise or additional perks at work could boost your confidence. It's a good week for laying low and focusing on steady progress.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Lovers

This week promises to be busy as work commitments pile up, keeping you constantly engaged. Hosting a visitor from afar could earn you appreciation, making the effort worthwhile. Maintaining your physical fitness will be essential, so avoid falling into laziness. Academic front needs attention too. A family member might push you to spend on non-essential items, so managing your finances carefully is crucial. A cautious approach in business dealings will help you close important deals successfully. Avoid conflicts while on the road, as tensions may escalate unnecessarily. Real estate transactions seem favorable for property dealers, making this a good time for investments.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Seven of Coins

The first half of the week appears favorable for sealing a property deal. However, on the professional front, a laid-back attitude may hinder your progress, so it’s important to stay focused and proactive. Financially, money from various sources will flow in, alleviating any lingering insecurities. Entrepreneurs and business owners will likely overcome challenges and emerge victorious. Excellent returns from previous investments may encourage you to think ambitiously and explore new opportunities. Health-wise, lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise, are sure to contribute positively. Your romantic life may require special attention, and planning something unique for your partner could enhance your relationship. In family matters, unresolved issues in a joint family setup may need to be addressed with urgency.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Love: The Empress

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Five of Wands

Thorough planning and attention to detail will be essential this week, especially if you're working on a project at your workplace. A growing interest in holistic healing or spirituality may lead to life-changing experiences for some. This is not the right time to start new ventures in business, as the stars suggest little chance of immediate gains. Be cautious with financial investments, as they may not yield the expected returns. Students will need to exert extra effort to achieve their academic goals. An ancestral property may require some attention, possibly in the form of a renovation or touch-up. Family disagreements may arise, so choose your words wisely when trying to resolve conflicts. Diplomacy and tact will be key to maintaining harmony.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: The Magician

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: King of Cups

Pisces individuals looking to invest in property will find favorable conditions this week. At work, a spontaneous idea or suggestion is likely to be embraced by your colleagues and superiors. You may also be entrusted with additional responsibilities in the absence of a senior, giving you a chance to prove your leadership abilities. Health-wise, incorporating yoga and a balanced diet into your routine will have positive effects on your well-being. The domestic front shines as a new member may join the family, bringing joy and excitement. Financial pressures that have been troubling you are likely to ease, offering relief. While romantic feelings may feel subdued at times, it’s only a temporary phase that will pass.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

