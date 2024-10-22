Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 22, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 22. (Pixabay)

A set routine will help you achieve perfect health. It will be wise not to invest in a scheme that seems dubious. You will finally be able to master the ropes on the professional front. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time. Parents may nag you over an issue and compel you to do their bidding. A property dispute may make some knock on the court’s door.

Love Focus: A minor tiff with a lover is indicated, but you are likely to kiss and make up.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

A happy mix of rest and exercise can find you at your physical best. Weigh a financial situation carefully before making a decision. Nothing can deter you from achieving what you have in mind at work. You will be able to preempt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable. Some of you can get busy in constructing or doing up a new house. Real estate agents can get hard-pressed for offering discounts.

Love Focus: Those trying to attract a mate are likely to take the next important step.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

You will manage to keep lethargy at bay. Investing is shares may not bring the kind of returns you expect. Family is likely to give full support and help you establish yourself at work. Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. Good news about a sick family member will give you a sigh of relief. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance. Students will be able to concentrate better if they improve the study environment.

Love Focus: Those trying to attract a mate are likely to take the next important step.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Adopting healthy alternatives promises to keep you perfectly fit. Winning money in betting is possible, but be judicious in your actions. Your expertise will be much in demand and add to your reputation at work. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness. Unconditional love can be showered upon you by family. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price.

Love Focus: It is certain to make love life most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Good health is assured through one's own efforts. Your financial woes are not likely to be over so soon. Forging cordial relations with those you meet at work will be in your favour. You can accompany your near and dear ones on an exciting tour. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting times ahead! A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy a blissful existence.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

A new exercise regimen will prove immensely useful in getting back into shape. You earn a lot of goodwill today but not much money. You can achieve an enviable position on the professional front. You may plan a vacation with someone close. A calm and peaceful existence is for the asking today on the home front. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market. Academic success is possible, but not without effort.

Love Focus: Bliss is assured for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

Self-control in what you eat is the key to your excellent health. You may need to keep a close tab on expenditures to save on essentials. You may prefer to spend some extra hours at work. Time and money are likely to be wasted on a business trip as nothing comes of it. You will have to be at your tactful best in handling a family member. Those in the property business can find the day profitable.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction may lead to budding romance for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Someone may be after you to improve your figure and health. Hiring suitable accommodation may pose problems, but persistence will pay. You are likely to take long strides on the professional front. Going out with friends will take your mind off some pressing matters. Your attempts to recreate good old times on the social front may not succeed. A house or property is likely to give less than expected returns.

Love Focus: You may not get the response you desire from someone you love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Temporary relief is indicated for those facing health problems. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. You will discover that becoming a yes-man at work can have its advantages. The chance to travel to an exotic destination is likely to be available. Wanderlust may make some feel stagnated at home. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may grope in the dark for some more time.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Those suffering from health problems will find their condition improving. Financial support will be required by those aiming for higher studies. Shifting to a new place of work is likely for some. Travelling north will be auspicious and fulfill your desires. Tactful handling of a family issue will avoid confrontation. An expected property gift or legacy may not come your way. Poor performance in academics will compel some to tighten their belts.

Love Focus: Some of you can be jilted in love, so be prepared to make a fresh beginning.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Some of you may awaken to the benefits of eating right. Some efforts will be required to become completely financially sound. Make a business commitment only if you are certain of meeting it head-on. This is a good day to undertake a journey and meet someone who is dear to you. Something may be planned for the evening with a few friends or relations. The day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory as the lover gets to spend more time with you.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: White

Changing your lifestyle is likely to improve your health. It is best not to loosen the purse strings till you become financially stable. Monetary incentive is likely for some in recognition of a job well done. You may be pulled towards spirituality and may even plan a pilgrimage. This is the time to influence a family elder to do what is in the interest of all. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift.

Love Focus: Respect the sentiments of lover instead of forcing your will.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream