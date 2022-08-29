Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 29, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Things start looking much better than before on the financial front. You are likely to be given a prestigious task that can add a feather to your cap. You may resolve to come back in shape and start an exercise regimen. Family will honour your choice. Those searching for suitable accommodation may find luck shining on them. You remain strong on the academic front.

Love Focus: It is best to shed inhibitions and openly express your feelings for someone you love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Money will be the highlight of the day as you earn handsomely. Some delay is foreseen in submitting a task on the work front. Something that you are trying for coming back in shape will prove successful. An initiative taken by a family member may be of immense help to you. You will be able to forge ahead on the academic front by being more methodical.

Love Focus: A relationship is poised to grow stronger as lover opens his or her heart to you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may need to reconsider your decision on an investment. Things start looking brighter on professional front. Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. Arrival of guests is likely to brighten the domestic front. Planning an outing together with family is on the cards and will be exciting. You are likely to excel professionally or academically.

Love Focus: Rough seas are likely to be encountered on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Money comes in a steady stream to make you financially strong. Working women can have a trying time at work. Minor health ailments will be easily countered. Homemakers will be able to balance the budget despite mounting expenses. Travel by road will be comfortable. You will be able to tackle a pressing problem on the academic front by own efforts.

Love Focus: Sweet words of lover will sound most reassuring.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Efforts for improving your financial condition will show positive signs. Those in the creative field will be in a position to dictate their price. You will be able to get rid of mental tensions. A quiet day with family is indicated today. Travelling will be fun, so find time for a spin. A new academic session can find some enjoying their heart’s out. Your focus is likely to help you achieve what you have set out for.

Love Focus: A romantic outing is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You can find financial front stabilising. Your lack of focus and persistence at work may be noted by seniors. Those suffering from allergy will need to be extra careful. Someone’s homecoming may call for a celebration, so get cracking right away! Plans for going abroad are underway and may materialise soon. Good showing on the academic front will help in getting bracketed with the best.

Love Focus: A breakdown in communication is likely to be restored with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A little tightening of belt is bound to improve your monetary situation. Those seeking a raise or promotion will not be disappointed. Changing weather can take its toll, so take preventive measures. Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state. A sense of satisfaction is likely to be achieved as you start faring well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love will find time to share their feelings with lover and plan for the future.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Monetary gains are likely for those in medical or legal professions. Your efforts at work will be recognised and add to your reputation. Healthy dietary habits will find you alert and energetic. Tempers can flare up on the home front over some issue. Steady progress on the academic front will give you added confidence to do better. Someone’s positive vibes may have a favourable effect on you.

Love Focus: You can experience mutual attraction with someone front the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Shopping for exotic things will be fun. Those in government jobs will be able to take positive steps to further their careers. You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. You can be tensed regarding a family issue involving an elderly. This is a good time to make plans for a vacation, as you are likely to enjoy it thoroughly. You do generally well on the academic front.

Love Focus: If love is on your mind, today is the day to enjoy togetherness with partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Investments done previously are likely to get good returns. An old associate may waste your time. You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. Your efforts will bring peace and harmony on the domestic front. Positive feedback of a holiday destination may tempt you to go for a short vacation. You are likely to thwart all the competition on the academic front to emerge the winner.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with an opposite number may give rise to the first stirrings of love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Money comes your way and will beef up your financial condition. Some of you will manage to establish yourself firmly on the professional front. A change of scene will be good for health. Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state. Those spiritually inclined may get encouraged to set out on a pilgrimage. Keeping company of bright sparks will help you immensely on the academic front.

Love Focus: Sprinkle some romance in your relationship to make your marital boat cruise smoothly.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financial front remains stable as you curb expenditure. You are prone to commit some error at work today, so remain vigilant. Choosing the best from several health options will benefit. Support of family members is yours for the asking as love is showered on you. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. Your brilliant performance on the academic front will open many avenues for you.

Love Focus: An opposite number is likely to attract you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Gray

