Taurus Daily Horoscope for August 29, 2022: Joyful and prosperous day ahead

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) The day ahead promises to be joyful and prosperous overall. Finances will prosper like never before and it is all because of hard work. Today, wealth begotten from long-forgotten financial transactions are shown. During this period, you may also consider your options for marriage. For the time being, Taureans will continue to get along well with the partner. Your happiness and mutual understanding will far exceed what you currently anticipate. At work, you are popular and appreciated for all your accomplishments. You are perhaps compensated abundantly by your boss at work. Computer specialists will experience a very pleasant day. The good news is that people with obesity will be able to control their weight. However, in order to allow yourself to act appropriately, Taurus natives must be aware of loved one's emotions.

Taurus Finance Today You'll finally start being paid back today on an investment made years ago. You can be appropriately delighted with the unexpected money gain. This news will come as a surprise. Put some of it into savings at this time rather than spending it all straight away.

Taurus Family Today Your parents will be incredibly proud of you and whatever you do. Thank them and rely on their counsel whenever necessary. In the long run, it will benefit you personally.

Taurus Career Today Taurus natives must maintain emotional control while working because the likelihood of unintentionally making poor decisions is seen. This will be your day if you are tenacious and sincerely pursue your career goals.

Taurus Health Today Your upbeat outlook and constructive thinking keep you in good health. It would be beneficial for you to start practicing yoga or exercising now rather than just thinking about it or preparing to do so. All of this would inevitably result in increased fitness.

Taurus Love Life Today Today, the chances of a friendship developing into a romantic connection are higher. Make sure you proceed with caution at every turn. Both of you bear responsibility for the success of your relationship and for maintaining it.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

