Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 27, 2023

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You feel much fitter and energetic through your own efforts on the health front. You are likely to grow strong financially by wise investments. This is a good time for you to consolidate your position on the professional front. Your ideas on the home front are likely to be appreciated. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Shifting to a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to get rejuvenated through your efforts.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are likely to enjoy good health by opting for some healthy options. Possibility of getting short-changed in a financial transaction looks real. Recognition and honour at work can be expected by some. Family elders will be proud of your achievement on the social front. A landed property will give good returns, but it will be prudent to invest it, rather than spend on unimportant things. Efforts to remain socially well connected will succeed.

Love Focus: Taking steps to rekindle your love life is possible and promises to put romance back on tracks.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Key to remaining energetic and fresh is taking periodic breaks in your regular exercise regime. Travelling arrangements put in place will prove most convenient and comfortable. A piece of good news awaits some in the property market. You are likely to bring about positive changes in your work sphere and get appreciated for it too! Students are likely to excel and some can even hope for scholarships. If something important is to be done today on the work front, do it as this is a most favourable time.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may get transformed into wedded bliss.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Avoid wayside food, if you want to retain good health. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting time ahead! Financially, you maintain a stable position. You can be kept busy on the professional, but whatever you achieve will be creditable. Travelling with friends will be fun. There is a good deal waiting for you on the property front. A positive development is foreseen on the social front.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are likely to get strengthened between the lovey-dovies.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Exercise and workouts may become your key to maintaining good health. Previous investments promise good returns. Some of you may be kept busy at work in preparation for something important. Something special may be done on the home front. Fun time is foreseen in a journey with near and dear ones. This is a good time to invest money in gold or real estate. Today, you are likely to spend an excellent time on the social front.

Love Focus: Love that you seek is likely to be yours soon, so just wait for it to happen!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Financially, your position remains sound and opportunities to earn materialise. Your initiative on the health front will prove beneficial. You are likely to boost your professional reputation by becoming an ideal team player for a project. A child is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements. This is a good time to plan a short vacation, just for a change of scene. This is an auspicious day for those on the verge of booking a flat or an apartment. There is a likelihood of someone taking your side against someone on the social front.

Love Focus: Spending time with beloved will be most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your efforts on the professional front are likely to be richly rewarded. Good investment choices will make your money grow. A party organised at home will prove a thumping success. Curb excesses to retain health. A trip with family is envisaged and will prove enjoyable. Purchasing a plot or flat is possible for those looking for one. A visitor is likely to brighten up your day today.

Love Focus: Your plans for a romantic evening out will turn out to be fun.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Some special efforts may be required to see a project to completion. Keeping yourself active will do your health a whale of a good. Your ideas at work are likely to be appreciated and clear the way for implementing them. Good management on the home front promises to make your monetary front stronger. An out-of-town leisure trip is possible for some and promises much excitement. You may have to win someone over to get something done.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find things warming up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Gray

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Excellent health is ensured just by keeping a tab on what you eat. Extra workload may weigh heavy on your mind and take up extra hours. Take all precautions before setting out on a journey. Financially, you are likely to find yourself in a strong position. Efforts will be required to retain peace and quiet on the home front. A helping hand extended by you will be most appreciated.

Love Focus: If you are in love, you can expect a most fulfilling time today with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Someone’s guidance is likely to keep you on the right path on the academic front. A piece of good news awaits you on the social front. If you have lost money in speculation, you stand to recover it. Joining a group of health-conscious people will do good for you on the health front. Visiting a new place will prove most interesting. Some of you are likely to become the proud owner of a property.

Love Focus: Those in love will feel much closer now, than before.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A piece of good news on the professional front may come at a most opportune time. Your spirited performance will raise your prestige on the academic front. You may feel much fitter and energetic than before on the health front. Chance to earn big money may present itself to those running their own business. Spending quality time with family is possible today and will enhance togetherness. A new vehicle is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Some of you may decide to take your romance to the next level.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may get tempted to look for better prospects, but weigh the available options carefully before you decide to make a move. Peace on the domestic front ensures a relaxing time, so make the most of it. Those on a buying spree can expect some good bargains. Shaking a leg and making life more active promises to do you good on the health front. Those who love to drive will get an opportunity to undertake a long journey.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may express his or her love for you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

