Amid row over Bathinda library’s land ownership, waqf to seek probe

The Punjab Waqf Board (PWB) management has decided to ask Bathinda administration for a probe, after management of Satpal Azad Memorial Library said 1,800-yard land, on which the library is constructed, is actually owned by waqf. A view of the Satpal Azad Public Library in Bathinda. (HT Photo/Sanjeev Kumar)

The claim of the Public Library Society, a non-government organisation, that is managing the library since 1954, came on Friday after Bathinda Municipal Corporation turned down pleas to renew the lease of library land owing to allegations of unauthorised commercial activities and misappropriation of funds by library management.

On Friday, the society held a press meet, alleging MC’s high-handedness and attempts for taking forcible possession of the library.

Society’s senior vice president, Baltej Singh Wander showed papers issued by revenue department to claim that the land is owned by waqf board and MC has no locus standi over it. “We are ready to pay lease amount but let MC and waqf first decide who will sign the agreement,” said Wander.

PWB administrator, MF Farooqui said he will ask waqf’s Bathinda office to do fact-finding and also ask district administration to launch a probe.

“The library management by stating waqf’s ownership through documentary proof is important evidence. I will write to Bathinda DC to verify actual ownership of the land with help of gazette. It is illegal occupation if PWB’s land was used without land owner’s permission,” said Farooqui.

Municipal Commissioner Rahul said the library management has constructed 31 shops without any permission while land lease was only for a library. Society did not renew land lease after it lapsed in 2015, he added.

“In 2016, an audit objection was raised that the MC is not collecting rent from the shops built on (library) land owned by it. The library management was getting funds from the public exchequer but they are reluctant to get a financial audit for greater transparency. On May 24, vigilance bureau was approached for a thorough probe into the functioning of the library management,” said the official.

Rahul clarified that MC had no intention to shut the library but wants a 5-member committee having a majority from the library society to manage it in a better way. He said the MC wants to identify the actual shopkeepers and sign rental agreements.

Society office bearers admitted subletting shops, claiming that it was done since 1954 to generate funds to run the facility. Wander said MC was renewing the land lease since 1954 even knowing there are shops outside the library premises.

“MC asked us to sign a memorandum of understanding to run the library. Even as we were contemplating MC’s offer, we got to know that the land is owned by Waqf Board and MC has no jurisdiction over it,” he added.