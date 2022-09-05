Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 5, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An opportunity for earning an extra buck may come to you. You may have to be strict in implementing something at work.Something that you are trying for coming back in shape will prove successful.Someone in the family is likely to raise your prestige.Travelling threatens to waste a lot of your time today. This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with promises to make the day a memorable one!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Extra expenditure on something will be money well spent. You negotiate the tricky career path with aplomb. Self-denial will enable you to remain fit and enjoy total health.Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. If you are planning a short trip, the day proves auspicious.Buying or selling a house in on the cards for some.Desire to do well in academics may become all consuming.

Love Focus: Difficulties are foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Wealth is likely to come to you from more than one source. You may take more time than necessary in completing a job. Health will remain good through your own efforts.A youngster may start contributing to the family coffers through own earnings.Those travelling for fun can expect a time of their lives.You can expect a positive outcome on the academic front.

Love Focus: Getting romantically hitched to someone is possible.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A raise is on the cards for the privately employed. Today, you may feel much more energetic than before.Day appears favourable for those looking for a job.Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation.Some of you are likely to convert an official tour into a fun trip!A long pending property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and threatens to make you throw caution to the wind.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Businesspersons will be able to achieve much today. Exciting times are foreseen for some on the domestic front. There is a distinct possibility of travelling overseas. Your academic performance is likely to please you. You are likely to be talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. A family elder may try to curb your expenses.

Love Focus: Romantic aspirations of the love-struck are likely to be met.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. Luck favours you on the professional front. You are likely to keep fit by keeping yourself active.Family will be supportive, but do reciprocate in return.Lack of right company may make a journey boring for some.Someone will help you in making the right property choice.Things proceed smoothly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Expect your love life to remain most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A windfall by way of inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out for some. Leaving nothing pending at work is likely to be in your favour. An old ailment is likely to recur and trouble you on the health front.Your achievements can elate parents and the family.An exciting time is assured for those travelling for fun.A property deal is likely to turn out favorable.

Love Focus: You are likely to falter on the romantic front and rue your actions.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Speculation and stocks can give good returns. Your efforts at work are likely to be acknowledged by higher ups. A quick recovery is foreseen for those ailing.A showdown with a parent or a family elder cannot be ruled out.Travelling towards west appears auspicious.An exam or competition will need your full focus.You can remain in wonderment at your good fortune today!

Love Focus: Meeting a soul mate during a trip with friends is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your investments are likely to pull substantial returns. Your performance at work is likely to be praised. Efforts put on the health front will be beneficial.You will need to exercise patience on the domestic front today.You are likely to enjoy a trip that you have been invited to.Chances of sealing a lucrative property deal cannot be ruled out for some.You will be able to tackle an exam or a competition well.

Love Focus: Love life will remain most satisfying, especially for young couples.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. Things begin to turn favourable on the professional front. Maintaining fitness will come easy, as you go in for a lifestyle change.Your help may be needed at home, so remain available.A family friend may take you on an exciting leisure trip.A piece of property is likely to come into your name.Your luck turns for the better on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life may not be hunky-dory.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those into real estate can strike it rich. Disappoints are galore on the work front. You may start something new for getting fit and benefit on the health front.You will do much to bring peace and harmony on the home front. You can plan to travel out of station on someone’s invitation. Start planning on acquiring a property.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is foreseen with lover today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some previous investments mature and bring in good money. A prestigious assignment is yours, if you play your cards well. You will enjoy good health by getting rid of an old ailment.Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold. Travelling with friends will prove lots of fun. Some complications regarding ancestral property cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to plan something today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

