Leo Daily Horoscope for September 5, 2022: You may have property disputes

Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Dear Leo, your daily astrological predictions for September 5, 2022 suggests, you may do travels that may aid you significantly in cleaning out your ideas.

Leo Daily Horoscope for September 5,2022: Others may be touched by your concern for someone on the social front.
Leo Daily Horoscope for September 5,2022: Others may be touched by your concern for someone on the social front.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO(Jul 23-Aug 23) Today, Leo natives are likely to remain bold and courageous in professional life. A promising day to combine personal charms with positive and powerful thinking to win-over adversaries. This will make you work harder to get success in your endeavours. Leo businesspeople need to be cautious as there could be unexpected conflicts with partners or subordinates. It is advised to confess your affection to build a strong relationship with your partner. Leo natives are in a very positive place from a health perspective. Keep on exercising and taking care of your body and mental health. Leo students preparing for competitive tests have a greater possibility of succeeding in their pursuits. You may do travels that may aid you significantly in cleaning out your ideas. Some of you may get involved in disputes relating to the paternal property. Others may be touched by your concern for someone on the social front.

Leo Finance Today If you are in business, then quarrels with your partner can happen over paperwork. Maintain transparency in your work to enjoy smooth sailing. Similarly, you may feel insecure about your monetary condition. Don't let these thoughts interfere with your daily functioning.

Leo Family Today Leo natives are likely to be helpful and caring towards their elders and will try to give them comfort. Some Leos can plan a reunion of all their loved ones and friends which may bring them back to the memory lane. You may even reconnect with relatives settled abroad.

Leo Career Today Leo natives in the private sector need to be careful in their undertaking as they may be accused of laxity and carelessness. You are advised to trust yourself and carry out all your tasks diligently. This will slowly improve your self-esteem and motivate you to work harder.

Leo Health Today Leo natives are advised to follow a workout routine to enhance physical strength. If you’ve been suffering from any kind of chronic illness, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to find relief now. Include a mix of exercises like yoga, cardio, and walking to stay in shape.

Leo Love Life Today Single Leo natives have a great opportunity to start a new relationship. The ability to spend quality time with a spouse or significant other can help enhance a committed relationship. Be more expressive and try to motivate your partner to communicate better with you as well.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

zodiac astrology sun signs horoscope today daily horoscope horoscope leo
zodiac astrology sun signs horoscope today daily horoscope horoscope leo + 3 more

New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
