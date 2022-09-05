Libra Daily Horoscope for September 5, 2022: Spend quality time with family

LIBRA(Sept 24-Oct 23) The day appears to be packed to the brim with important developments for Libra natives. Favourable development can be expected in all aspects of your life. This is likely to be an outstanding time for your career growth and you are likely to be assigned a prestigious task or assignment. Your willingness to learn is likely to bring appreciation at work. Professionally, this is an excellent time to go on trips. Eyeing specific stocks in the best sectors will fetch good returns for Libra natives on the financial front. Those awaiting approval of their loan application are likely to receive positive news. Libra natives can plan to enjoy quality time with the family. The day may be an ideal time to buy and sell the property as the deals may bring handsome profits. Libra natives may get the possession of a house or flat booked earlier. Pay attention to your health, and avoid ignoring even minor issues as they can flare up in the long run.

Libra Finance Today Libra natives may be able to progress slowly and steadily on the financial front. However, there is a possibility of a sudden increase in your expenditures, and you are urged to rein in your temptation to splurge. You will be inclined to involve yourself in speculative businesses to earn quick money.

Libra Family Today The constant support from your family elders is likely to help you to overcome the ordeals on your way. Libra natives will be able to improve their relationships with younger members of the household. They may extend all the support and understand the young ones’ needs.

Libra Career Today Libra natives may get to headline an important project on the professional front. You may be able to maximize the use of your resources, which may result in increased productivity and performance at work. Some of you may also be eligible for government and senior authority benefits.

Libra Health Today Today might bring up some worrying issues relating to health, so you have to take complete care. Allowing stress and anxiety to overwhelm you will have a physical impact on you and can lead to a variety of health issues. Trying natural ways to improve digestion may bring success.

Libra Love Life Today This can be a challenging day for your married life as frequent arguments with your spouse can bother you. Romantic relationships might suffer if there is a gulf in communication. So, Libra natives are advised to choose words carefully.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON