Leo Horoscope Today, March 11, 2023: Stability at work

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, exercise caution while eating as unhealthy eating habits can be detrimental for your body right now. You may have to look for healthier options and start prioritizing your health. Financially, you may feel quite safe and secure. Maintaining a certain standard of living shall be on top of your radar. Lucrative returns from property investments are likely to bring in financial bonanza. Your career may flourish as your ingenuity gets appreciated at work. Garnering the support of your seniors should not be a task today. You may receive good news on family related matters. Youngsters of the family are likely to make the right career decisions. Your love life may not be at its best today as you struggle to express your emotions. You may have to think about burying the hatchet and moving on. Everything else is likely work out for you today.

Leo Finance Today

Financially, some stability can be expected as your insights and instincts take you in the right direction. You may have to learn more about investments and trading as you get the maximum results out of them. Starting a saving plan for the future is advised.

Leo Family Today

Any dispute over ancestral property is likely to be resolved today. You may feel supported, loved and cherished by your loved ones. Younglings may come up to your decisions related to education and career.

Leo Career Today

You are on the right path Leos! You may succeed in all your endeavors today as today is your lucky day at work. You may enjoy a grand business meal with one of the top leaders of the industry. Steeping up your networking can take you places.

Leo Health Today

Your health might take a back seat and worsen if you don’t pay attention to it right now. healthy diets along with a strict exercise regimen can help you alleviate health related issues. Remember that precaution is better than cure, dear Leos.

Leo Love Life Today

Challenges may be seen in your love life. Your relationship is likely to go through a rough patch. Things may get a little toxic if you stick to the past. Those looking for a partner may not find any luck today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

