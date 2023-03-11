Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 11, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Unexpected expenditures may disrupt your financial planning. Youngsters may spend some quality time with their family elders. People in the government sector may have to work on tight deadlines. Morning walks may have a positive effect on your body. A small vacation to a quiet place may play as a mood changer.

Love Focus: A deep conversation with a special one is likely to give a new perspective.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Following a simple diet plan full of greens and fruits is enough to ensure a healthy day ahead. Investments made in real estate may yield positive results. Learning more about wealth management can benefit you immensely. Work remains perfectly balanced today. You may have a busy day panned out for you with discussions and meetings. It’s a good time to think about family planning.

Love Life: Enjoy the undivided attention of your partner as they lean in to you more than ever.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, things seem to be quite promising. Earlier investments made in properties incur handsome returns. Your wealth management may get better. Challenges at work can be expected as changes make you uncomfortable. Support from elder siblings can be expected as they understand your situation better. You may feel a positive change in your body as you learn to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

Love Focus: The love of your life may expect an affectionate gesture from your side.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are in line to get the much-deserved appraisals and promotions. Your health is likely to work in your favor. You may have to think about maximizing your financial gains as expenditures rise up. Investment in real estate can be quite tricky right now. Some of you may think about going on a road trip. Peaceful atmosphere can be expected at home today.

Love Focus: You are likely to hop on an adventure with your partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Healthy diets along with a strict exercise regimen can help you alleviate health related issues. Financially, some stability can be expected as your insights and instincts take you in the right direction. Lucrative returns from property investments are likely to bring in financial bonanza. Your career may flourish as your ingenuity gets appreciated at work. You may feel supported, loved and cherished by your loved ones.

Love Focus: Those looking for a partner may have to struggle a bit more to find one.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Finances may get secure as an overseas friend finally returns the borrowed money. Things at work seem quite hopeful as you win the hearts of your colleagues with your humor. Socializing is on your cards today so don’t hesitate when close relatives call up. Little things can have a great impact on your family members. Taking a solo trip can be a great digression this time, let your inner self speak to you. Some of you may think about joining a dance or Zumba class today.

Love Focus: You may have to think from your partner’s perspective to understand how they feel about everything.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Things look extremely positive in your professional life. Adopting a healthy lifestyle may reflect on you. Finances seem to be stable but still you need to keep your spending appetite in control. Important changes at home may require some financial assistance form your end. New changes are likely to be appreciated and accepted by everyone at work today. Conflicts related to property can arise due to the manipulative behavior of your extended family.

Love Focus: Spending some quality time with your partner can put you in a good mood.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may achieve your desired goals at work today. Financially, things seem quite stable. Decisions related to a child’s stream of education can raise arguments in the family. You may maintain positive relations with your colleagues making you everyone’s favorite. You may strike the perfect balance between work and leisure. Change in travel plans is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Those in long term relationship, may find warmth and peace in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Investing in properties can yield handsome returns. Your financial situation is likely to improve in coming time. Your body may feel light as a feather as you maintain a healthy diet. Your family may become your pillars of strength and courage. An enjoyable trip is in the pipeline, so don't miss the opportunity. You will need to invest your time in things that will matter most in realising your dream.

Love Focus: Your extrovert nature and pleasant disposition is likely to attract a mate soon.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Finances seem quite promising as you get your hands on some big wins. Pace of work on the professional front is likely to keep you satisfied. Your parents may ask to spend some time with you. Youngsters are likely to enjoy their hearts out in a fun trip. Don't be hasty in matters of property. This is the best day to implement the changes you had been contemplating for long.

Love Focus: A hectic schedule may leave little time for pursuing things romantic!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may have to make the most of every opportunity and climb up the ladder of success. Family ties get stronger as you all welcome a new member into the family. Going on a trip with your near and dear ones will prove to be a nice change from the routine. Buying a piece of land or a constructed house is possible for some. A wise investment promises rich returns, but remain on saving mode. You are likely to lead a fit and healthy life by becoming health conscious.

Love Focus: Those in love must find newer ways to please lover to keep the relationship rocking!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your financial situation is likely to improve with time. Family remains to be a source of comfort. Things can get a little challenging on the work front. Creating joyous moments with family members shall be your priority. Keep a healthy routine and stick to it to see the results in future. Stars foretell an enjoyable vacation, so pack up your bags and go! Wealth or property may come to some through inheritance.

Love Focus: The time is right to take your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

