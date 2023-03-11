Libra Horoscope Today, March 11, 2023: Follow these health tips

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Enjoy bounteous energy and health today. Daily Horoscope Prediction says , adopting a healthy lifestyle may reflect on you today. Your mind may feel quite light today, ready to delve into serious subjects. Finances seem to be stable but you might end up blowing a considerable amount of money today. Important changes at home may require some financial assistance form your end. Things look extremely positive in your professional life. You may bring new ideas and perspectives on the table. New changes are likely to be appreciated and accepted by everyone at work today. A domestic strife is likely to arise due to the interference of some relatives. You may to protect your family members as they get manipulated by strangers. Love can be your solace today as you think about creating some fond memories with special one. Travelling to beaches or some place with water bodies may attract you today.

Libra Finance Today

Impulse purchases are likely to burn a hole in your pocket. You may have to think about the future from now. Frivolous expenditure can make the entire month difficult for you. Saving some money to initiate an investment plan is recommended.

Libra Family Today

Things might take an unwarranted path in your family today as little things heighten up into arguments. Conflicts related to property can arise due to the manipulative behavior of your extended family.

Libra Career Today

You might perform aggressively at work today. Your efforts are likely to be appreciated. Thinking out of the box can have a very positive effect on your team’s decision-making ideas. A substantial raise can be expected soon.

Libra Health Today

Your mind may delve into spiritual and deeper connects today. Literature and art are likely to keep you occupied today. You may feel bubbled with energy today. Invest this energy in a healthy exercise regimen and let your body move.

Libra Love Life Today

Spending some quality time with your partner can put you in a good mood. You can take your partner to a beautiful resort and spend some romantic moments with them. Singles can expect a special one to enter their home.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026