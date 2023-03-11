Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope Today, March 11, 2023: Expect health issues

Virgo Horoscope Today, March 11, 2023: Expect health issues

Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for 11 March 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Taking a solo trip can be a great digression this time, let your inner self speak to you.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today for March 11, 2023: Let your heart and instincts overrule your mind today.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Let your heart and instincts overrule your mind today. Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your inner calling may mould you in the right direction. Things can get difficult in matters of love if you don’t take the right decision. Healthwise, there seems to be no major challenges. Stick to the routine and practice self-care to feel better. Finances may get secure as an overseas friend finally returns the borrowed money. Delayed payments are likely to get cleared. You may receive positive validation from your seniors as they recognize your spiritedness. Things at work seem quite hopeful as win the hearts of your colleagues with your humor. Socializing is on your cards today so don’t hesitate when close relatives call up. Having a friendly conversation with a sibling can remind you off good old days. Taking a solo trip can be a great digression this time, let your inner self speak to you.

Virgo Finance Today

Wealth management shall be on your radar today as you think of creating multiple sources of income. You may have to learn somethings about financial market. If you are new to the financial constraints, try investing small amounts with the help of an advisor.

Virgo Family Today

Dinner table conversations can be expected to be quite humorous today. little things can have a great impact on your family members. Avoid eating too much oily food at home as it can lead to acidity.

Virgo Career Today

Business owners can bring home the bacon as they might close some lucrative deals. Those in the job sector, can also expect a positive day ahead. Your rapport with the senior leaders is likely to open doors of new opportunities.

Virgo Health Today

Eating leafy green vegetables shall be on your list today. Remember to switch to alternative healthy snacking options. Quitting the sedentary lifestyle is the best you can do today. You may think about joing a dance or Zumba class today.

Virgo Love Life Today

Listen to your heart in matters of love as logic is likely to take a back seat here. You may have to think from your partner’s perspective to understand how they feel about everything. Emotional intelligence is a must today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

